Zetta Genomics Appoints Mark Hughes as Chief Commercial Officer

Mark Hughes CCO of Zetta Genomics

With a deep understanding of Sales and working with top pharmaceutical companies, Mark will lead the Commercial team as it sets it sights on growth in 2025.

Zetta’s mission of unlocking the potential of genomic data to transform healthcare aligns with my passion for advancing science through cutting-edge technology."” — Dr. Mark Hughes

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zetta Genomics is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark Hughes as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With over two decades of experience in the pharma, biotech, and life sciences sectors, Mark brings a wealth of genomic expertise in business development, product management, and technical innovation to Zetta Genomics’s leadership team.Mark joins Zetta Genomics following his role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Biorelate where he was instrumental in driving the company’s commercial strategy and securing key accounts with top-tier pharmaceutical companies.With a proven track record of success throughout his career having led large-scale clinical trial sequencing projects with major pharmaceutical companies during his time at WuXi NextCODE, as well as spearheading product strategy and market expansion for companies like Thomson Reuters and Accelrys, Mark is geared to lead the Commercial team as it sets it sights on growth in 2025. In addition, Mark played a key role in developing the European sales teams for Silicon Genetics, establishing the company’s software as the gold standard across Europe.In his new role at Zetta Genomics, Mark will lead the company’s global commercial strategy, managing the sales pipeline, developing new partnerships, and driving revenue growth. He will also play a pivotal role in Zetta’s Series A fundraising, as the company continues to grow.“We are excited to welcome Mark to the Zetta Genomics leadership team,” says Ignacio Medina, CEO and Founder of Zetta Genomics. “His deep expertise in business development and proven success in scaling companies will be critical as we accelerate our global expansion and continue to expand our influence and footprint in the world of genomics.”“I am excited to join Zetta Genomics at such a pivotal time for the company and the genomics industry,” said Mark. “Zetta’s mission of unlocking the potential of genomic data to transform healthcare aligns with my passion for advancing science through cutting-edge technology. I look forward to working with the talented team at Zetta to drive growth and deliver impactful solutions to our customers.”Contact: Kate Melsom-JohnKate.melsomjohn@zettagenomics.comMarketing and Communications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.