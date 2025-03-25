Onclusive launches new platform, Onclusive 360

Onclusive, global leader in media intelligence, announces the launch of Onclusive 360, its new platform for PR, communications and marketing professionals.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onclusive, the global leader in media intelligence, today announced the launch of Onclusive 360, its latest self-service media monitoring platform for PR, communications and marketing professionals.

Rob Stone, CEO at Onclusive, said: “Onclusive 360 combines an intuitive user interface with exhaustive global content and AI-powered intelligence, giving customers full control of their service to adapt to the fast-changing media environment. We are proud of the speed at which we have ramped up and brought this to market, at a time when PR pros are so keen to adopt innovative technologies.”

Saurabh Goorha, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Onclusive, expanded: “With smart features and powerful performance, our new ‘self-service’ media monitoring offering will enable our customers to prove and improve their value, at no extra cost and without delay. This really is the start of an exciting journey, and I look forward to rolling out further enhancements in the coming months.”

Onclusive 360’s core features include:

● Exhaustive coverage: Every year, we ingest 3 billion pieces of earned media content from 190 countries – all now available at your fingertips.

● Powerful search functionality: Enhanced technology creates near-instant returns on queries.

● AI-Powered Intelligence: 360’s AI-powered topic discovery means brands can quickly understand the topics driving their media coverage.

● Historical search: Search 12 months back in time for print, online, and broadcast coverage to quickly understand your brand’s media perception, mentions over time, and explore any topic of interest.

Onclusive 360 is currently available in the UK and Ireland and will be rolled out to other European markets throughout 2025.

Discover more about Onclusive 360: https://hubs.li/Q03dgRxp0



About Onclusive

Onclusive is a world leader in media intelligence technology and services dedicated to supporting PR, Communications, and Marketing professionals. We deliver leading-edge innovation, human expertise, and unmatched media reach in a suite of media management, monitoring, and analysis solutions that support every stage of the communications cycle. Our unified platform and services enable our customers to make fast, accurate, data-driven decisions about their communications and marketing strategies, allowing them to prove and improve their value.



MEDIA & CUSTOMER FAQS

●What is Onclusive 360?

Onclusive 360 is a self-service media monitoring platform that gives users direct access to Onclusive's Global Content Hub. It allows PR and communications professionals to set their own keywords and track mentions across print, online, and broadcast media, with access to up to 12 months of historical content.

● How does Onclusive 360 differ from other media monitoring services at Onclusive?

All Onclusive Monitoring services source content from the Global Content Hub, our AI-powered media content repository. Onclusive 360 is a self-service solution where users control their own searches and alerts. Managed Monitoring is a fully serviced solution where Onclusive's experts handle all aspects including keyword creation, monitoring setup, and content delivery through the Reputation platform.

● What media types does Onclusive 360 cover?

Onclusive 360 covers print media, online media (over 3 million websites), and broadcast media (over 3,000 TV and radio sources). Social media monitoring will be added in Q2 2025.

● What markets does Onclusive 360 cover?

At launch, Onclusive 360 provides comprehensive coverage for the UK and Ireland. Multi-market expansion is planned for the future.

● Who is Onclusive 360 designed for?

Onclusive 360 is designed for PR and corporate communications professionals who want direct control of their media monitoring, prefer to manage their own search queries, and need a cost-effective solution with flexible access to comprehensive media content.



Features and Capabilities

● Does Onclusive 360 offer historical content?

Yes, Onclusive 360 provides access to up to 12 months of historical content for online and broadcast media.

● What reporting capabilities does Onclusive 360 have?

Onclusive 360 offers customisable analytics dashboards, one-click PowerPoint reports, CSV downloads, and chart downloads. The platform includes metrics like mentions, sentiment, and reach.

● Does Onclusive 360 include a media contact database?

Yes, Onclusive 360 includes access to 380,000 verified media contacts globally, along with email distribution capabilities.

● Can users edit broadcast clips?

Yes, Onclusive 360 includes Wordplay editor, which allows users to edit, share, and download broadcast content.

●Does Onclusive 360 use AI technology?

Yes, Onclusive 360 is powered by AI Sense, Onclusive's artificial intelligence engine. This provides features like relevance scoring, AI-assisted topic discovery, and automated sentiment analysis.



Content and Copyright

● Is the print content copyright compliant?

Yes, all print content delivered through Onclusive 360 is fully copyright compliant. Onclusive has a dedicated international copyright and governance team to support client needs.

● How is print content delivered?

Print content is delivered as scanned PDFs that show the full context of your mention within the publication.

● How is online content delivered?

Online content is delivered as links to the original sources.

● How quickly is content processed?

Digital content is processed and enriched within 14 seconds of capture, ensuring near real-time delivery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.