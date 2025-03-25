CertifHy Announces Recognition of First Three Certification Bodies for CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme

The image highlights CertifHy's recognition of TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, and Vinçotte as key players in the EU's RFNBO certification, crucial for market access and sustainability. CertifHy: Hydrogen and e-fuels certification

CertifHy Announces Recognition of TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland and Vinçotte as First Three Certification Bodies for CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme for RFNBO.

TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, Vinçotte's recognition marks a pivotal RFNBO moment, ensuring integrity & transparency in sustainable hydrogen certification.” — Matthieu Boisson

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CertifHy Announces Landmark Recognition of First Three Certification Bodies for CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme , Accelerating Sustainable Hydrogen MarketCertifHy, a specialized certification company for hydrogen and e-fuels, today announced the official recognition of Vinçotte, TÜV SÜD, and TÜV Rheinland as the first certification bodies authorized to operate under the CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme (Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin) . This milestone marks a significant step forward for the industry, enabling the widespread certification of sustainable hydrogen and e-fuels production."This is a pivotal moment for the RFNBO sector," stated Matthieu Boisson, Managing Director at CertifHy. "The recognition of TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland and Vinçotte signifies the readiness of the market to embrace robust and reliable certification, ensuring the integrity and transparency of sustainable hydrogen production."The Value of CertifHy Recognition:Only audits conducted by these recognized certification bodies will result in a valid CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme certificate, which is required for issuing Proofs of Sustainability (POS) and access EU market premiums linked to the decarbonization policies from the Renewable Energy Directive.Furthermore, clients seeking certification benefit from the strengthened collaboration between CertifHy and the certification bodies, along with CertifHy's expert guidance. CertifHy provides comprehensive support throughout the certification journey, leveraging its deep understanding of hydrogen value chains to address complexities and facilitate the process."CertifHy is committed to empowering auditors with the resources and expertise they need to navigate the evolving landscape of hydrogen and e-fuels certification," added Pierre Krenn, Scheme Manager at CertifHy. "We work closely with certification bodies to streamline processes, mitigate risks, and ensure audits that are fair, efficient, and provide insightful feedback."Empowering Sustainable Hydrogen Production:TÜV Rheinland, Vinçotte and TÜV SÜD are now fully operational, offering their expertise to companies and projects seeking certification under the CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme. Their role as independent, third-party auditors is crucial in ensuring compliance with the scheme's stringent requirements.Specifically, their services include:- Expert Auditor Nomination: Deploying qualified auditors, trained and credentialed by the CertifHy Academy - Standards-Driven Auditing: Conducting meticulous audits based on globally recognized standards, including ISO 17065 and ISO 14065.- Comprehensive Compliance Certification: Thoroughly evaluating production processes to confirm adherence to all scheme criteria.- Detailed Reporting and Recommendations: Providing clear, factual reports on compliance and certification eligibility.Rigorous Selection Criteria:CertifHy's selection process mandated that recognized certification bodies demonstrate fulfillment of all applicable requirements in accordance with European regulations, establish a formal partnership with CertifHy, employ auditors certified through the CertifHy Academy, and adhere to standardized auditing and reporting protocols. This rigorous approach ensures only the most qualified entities certify sustainable hydrogen production under the CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme, guaranteeing reliability and trust.With these three recognized certification bodies now operational, the path to CertifHy EU RFNBO certification is open. To learn more about our recognized certification bodies, please visit https://www.certifhy.eu/certificationbodies/ To begin your certification journey and register as a CertifHy System User, please visit our dedicated registration page at https://resources.certifhy.eu/certifhy-eu-rfnbo-scheme-user-registration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.