CertifHy Achieves Official Recognition by the European Commission to Issue RFNBO Certification

A Key Step for the Industry: CertifHy Among First with EU-Recognized RFNBO Certification

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CertifHy, a pioneer in hydrogen and e-fuels certification, proudly announces its official recognition by the European Commission to issue Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) certification. This recognition marks a major milestone for CertifHy and a key advancement for the global clean hydrogen economy. CertifHy is now legally and operationally equipped to deliver RFNBO certification that adheres to EU regulations.The recognition follows the recent revision of the Renewable Energy Directive (EU) 2018/2001, with the amending Directive (EU) 2023/2413 entering into force on 20 November 2023. Member States had an 18-month period to transpose most of the directive's provisions into national law, setting the deadline around May 2025.CertifHy's Operating Model Role in Shaping the Future of Renewable Hydrogen: CertifHy's collaborative platform played a proactive role in shaping the RFNBO certification framework. By actively involving its network of industry stakeholders in the interpretation and development of the EU regulations and by collaborating closely with the European Commission to refine legislation, CertifHy ensured that the CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme is practical, efficient, and aligned with the evolving needs of the market.Through its stakeholder platform and working groups, CertifHy facilitated open dialogue and gathered valuable insights from industry experts. These insights were used to refine the scheme and address practical challenges faced by economic operators. Additionally, CertifHy also monitored numerous pre-certification audits, which helped identify potential issues and refine the certification process. This collaborative approach ensured that the CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme is not only compliant with EU regulations but also effectively supports the needs of the industry.Unlocking the Potential of Renewable Hydrogen:By obtaining RFNBO certification through CertifHy, economic operators can:• Demonstrate compliance with EU regulations and international standards.• Access EU member state incentives and support programs.• Facilitate cross-border trade and expand market opportunities.• Enhance brand reputation and attract investment.The EU's target of ensuring that 42.4% of hydrogen consumed in Europe is RFNBO compliant by 2030 underscores the growing importance of certification in driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. CertifHy's recognized scheme provides a clear pathway for businesses to meet these ambitious goals and contribute to a sustainable future.Operational Readiness for Certification:CertifHy is operationally ready to start issuing RFNBO certificates. With years of experience as a pure player in hydrogen and e-fuels certification, CertifHy offers economic operators a clear, streamlined, and practical process for obtaining certification. The CertifHy team has worked closely with industry stakeholders to ensure the CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme is both robust and applicable to real-world projects, supporting the accelerated adoption of clean hydrogen globally.A Milestone for the Hydrogen Economy:Matthieu Boisson, Managing Director of CertifHy, commented: “This official recognition is not just a milestone for CertifHy, but for the entire clean hydrogen ecosystem. With the CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme, we are helping economic operators demonstrate their sustainability credentials and access critical markets. CertifHy’s recognition is a testament to our leadership and our commitment to making regulatory compliance workable and effective for the industry.”CertifHy’s recognized RFNBO scheme comes at a critical time as stakeholders across the hydrogen value chain strive to scale up renewable hydrogen production and meet ambitious decarbonization targets. Certification will play a central role in fostering trust, transparency, and confidence across the clean hydrogen market.Learn More About CertifHy's RFNBO Certification:Visit our dedicated RFNBO product page for a comprehensive overview of thecertification process, benefits, and how to get started: https://www.certifhy.eu/eu-rfnbo-scheme/ Link to the publication in the Official Journal of the European Union: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=OJ:L_202403180 Link to our press release About CertifHy:Founded in 2014, CertifHy is a frontrunner in the realm of renewable hydrogen and e-fuels’ certification, providing a comprehensive suite of tools to empower stakeholders engaged in the energy transition. It operates two schemes — the CertifHy EU Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) Voluntary Scheme and the CertifHy Non-Governmental Certificate (NGC) Scheme — which aim to verify the sustainability and origin of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives. CertifHy also offers pre-certification, which familiarizes companies with the data collection and documentation process required for official certification, and an in-house learning platform — CertifHy Academy — to equip Economic Operators and Certification Bodies with the expertise needed to navigate the complex landscape of hydrogen certification. It fosters collaboration through its Stakeholder Platform, which invites representatives of the industry, government, and academia to shape the future development of hydrogen certification systems. Together, CertifHy’s robust certification schemes and knowledge-building resources pave the way for a cleaner energy future.

