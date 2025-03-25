President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate, 27 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 27 March 2025, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony to be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following 14 countries:

1.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Gabon

2.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Congo

3.⁠ ⁠The Russian Federation

4.⁠ ⁠The People’s Republic of Bangladesh

5.⁠ ⁠Canada

6.⁠ ⁠The Arab Republic of Egypt

7.⁠ ⁠The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

8.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Türkiye

9.⁠ ⁠Japan

10.⁠ ⁠Mongolia

11.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Portugal

12.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Panama

13.⁠ ⁠The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

14. The Republic of Senegal

Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Time: 14h00 (Media to arrive at 13h00)

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria

Media RSVPs can be directed to Makungu Mbetse on makungu@presidency.gov.za and cc Shadi Baloyi on Shadi@presidency.gov.za not later than Tuesday, 25 March 2025 at 16h00.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

