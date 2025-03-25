President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate, 27 Mar
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 27 March 2025, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony to be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.
Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.
President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following 14 countries:
1. The Republic of Gabon
2. The Republic of Congo
3. The Russian Federation
4. The People’s Republic of Bangladesh
5. Canada
6. The Arab Republic of Egypt
7. The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
8. The Republic of Türkiye
9. Japan
10. Mongolia
11. The Republic of Portugal
12. The Republic of Panama
13. The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
14. The Republic of Senegal
Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:
Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025
Time: 14h00 (Media to arrive at 13h00)
Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria
Media RSVPs can be directed to Makungu Mbetse on makungu@presidency.gov.za and cc Shadi Baloyi on Shadi@presidency.gov.za not later than Tuesday, 25 March 2025 at 16h00.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa
E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za
