President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate, 27 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 27 March 2025, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony to be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following 14 countries:

1.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Gabon
2.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Congo
3.⁠ ⁠The Russian Federation
4.⁠ ⁠The People’s Republic of Bangladesh
5.⁠ ⁠Canada
6.⁠ ⁠The Arab Republic of Egypt
7.⁠ ⁠The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
8.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Türkiye
9.⁠ ⁠Japan
10.⁠ ⁠Mongolia
11.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Portugal
12.⁠ ⁠The Republic of Panama
13.⁠ ⁠The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
14. The Republic of Senegal

Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025
Time: 14h00 (Media to arrive at 13h00)
Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria

Media RSVPs can be directed to Makungu Mbetse on makungu@presidency.gov.za and cc Shadi Baloyi on Shadi@presidency.gov.za not later than Tuesday, 25 March 2025 at 16h00.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa 
E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

