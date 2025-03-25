Leading Factor Driving The EHealth Market In 2025: The Growing Impact Of Telehealth On Modern Healthcare

eHealth Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's eHealth Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The global eHealth market has seen exponential growth in recent years, with its size set to rise from $143.97 billion in 2024 to $176.74 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.8%. This growth can largely be attributed to widespread internet penetration, increasing smartphone adoption, escalating healthcare costs, government initiatives, and a heightened demand for remote monitoring. The eHealth market size is forecasted to further grow to $397.81 billion in 2029, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, focus on personalized medicine, and integration of AI in diagnostics.

What are the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global eHealth market?

One of the primary catalysts for this substantial growth is the rising utilization of telehealth, which is expected to drive the market forward. Telehealth – the use of digital communication technologies to provide remote healthcare services – is becoming ever more prevalent due to its accessibility, convenience, cost-effectiveness, and technological advancements. eHealth greatly enhances telehealth capabilities by enabling remote patient monitoring, facilitating virtual consultations, and ensuring seamless digital health record access for improved healthcare delivery. For instance, a survey conducted by US-based health technology company, Rock Health, revealed that in February 2023, 76% of people over the age of 55 reported having used telemedicine at some point, a 8% increase from 72% in 2021.

Which are the key industry players in the eHealth market?

There are several major companies operating within the eHealth market, including; UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, CVS Health Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, and Teladoc Health Inc. There has been a noticeable trend among these companies towards developing innovative products, such as electronic medical records EMR.

What are the latest trends in the global eHealth market?

These new-generation electronic medical records EMR systems are designed to enhance patient data management, improve healthcare efficiency, and streamline clinical workflows. They store, manage, and retrieve patients' medical histories, diagnoses, treatments, and other healthcare information, all while operating within a healthcare facility. For example, in April 2024, a modern EMR system called EMRpro was introduced by eHealth Solutions Ltd, a UK-based healthcare IT company. EMRpro, designed specifically for private healthcare practices, is aimed at redefining clinical efficiency and patient management. The system integrates advanced features to streamline medical workflows and enhance care delivery, setting a new benchmark in healthcare technology.

How is the eHealth market segmented?

The eHealth market is segmented by Type into eHealth Solutions and eHealth Services; by Component into Electronic Health Records, e-Prescribing, Clinical Decision Support Systems, Telemedicine, and Other Components; by Deployment into On-premise and Cloud-based; and by End User into Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Other End-Users. Furthermore, the market can be divided into the following subsegments: Electronic Health Records EHR, Telemedicine And Telehealth Solutions, Health Information Systems HIS, Mobile Health Applications mHealth, Remote Monitoring Solutions for eHealth Solutions and Telemedicine Services, eConsultation And Virtual Care, Health Data Analytics Services, Health IT Support Services, eHealth Consulting Services for eHealth Services.

What are the regional insights into the eHealth market?

Regionally, North America was the largest geographic area in the eHealth market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this eHealth market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

