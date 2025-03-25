In-Depth Analysis Of The Eosinophilic Asthma Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eosinophilic asthma market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, with projections asserting even more positive momentum in the years to come. According to Eosinophilic Asthma Global Market Report 2025, the market size will expand from $2.69 billion in 2024 to $3.17 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.7%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in pollution, lower immunity in population, a rise in prevalence of eosinophilic asthma, an increase in prevalence of allergens and respiratory conditions, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and an increase in R&D activities.

Are there any projections for the eosinophilic asthma market size for the next few years?

The future of the eosinophilic asthma market looks bright. According to the aforementioned report, the market size is expected to see rapid growth and will grow to $6.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.4%. This projected growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing awareness and diagnosis rates, expanding therapeutic indications for monoclonal antibodies, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in personalized medicine approaches. Among the key trends that are anticipated to shape the forecast period include the development of targeted biologics, improvements in diagnostic tools, personalized treatment approaches, enhanced drug delivery systems, integration of digital health technologies, and expanded clinical trials for novel therapies.

What are the growth drivers for the eosinophilic asthma market?

Rising smoking habits are a key driver projected to propel the growth of the eosinophilic asthma market. The increase in regular behaviors or patterns of using tobacco products contributes greatly to this; such behaviors often being influenced by psychological, social, and environmental factors. The rise in smoking habits is mainly due to increased stress levels, targeted marketing by tobacco companies, lack of awareness about health risks, and social acceptance of smoking in certain cultures. The treatment for eosinophilic asthma helps reduce airway inflammation and improve lung function, which can encourage smoking cessation by alleviating the respiratory issues that often drive patients to continue smoking.

Which major companies are operating in the eosinophilic asthma market?

Leading companies operating in this market include Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

What are some emerging trends in the eosinophilic asthma market?

Notable trends in the market include the development of innovative drugs that aim to target specific immune pathways, reduce inflammation and improve patient outcomes through personalized treatment options. For instance, in August 2024, AstraZeneca plc, a UK-based biopharmaceutical company announced that Fasenra had been approved by the China's National Medical Products Association for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma.

How is the global eosinophilic asthma market segmented?

1 By Disease: Severe Eosinophilic Asthma, Mild To Moderate Eosinophilic Asthma

2 By Treatment: Biologics, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Other Treatments

3 By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Severe Eosinophilic Asthma: Refractory Eosinophilic Asthma, Late-Onset Eosinophilic Asthma

2 By Mild To Moderate Eosinophilic Asthma: Early-Onset Eosinophilic Asthma, Intermittent Eosinophilic Asthma

Which regions are dominating in the eosinophilic asthma market?

North America was the largest region in the eosinophilic asthma market in 2024, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

