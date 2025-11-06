Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market Set to Reach $7.54 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market Through 2025?

There has been a consistent increase in the market size of laboratory glassware and plasticware in the past few years. This market is predicted to expand from a value of $6.35 billion in 2024 to $6.53 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include heightened demand for plasticware, increased occurrence of chronic illnesses, expansion of research facilities, surge in research activities, and amplified investments in the healthcare industry.

Over the coming years, the laboratory glassware and plasticware market size is anticipated to experience consistent growth, reaching $7.54 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth over the projected period can be credited to factors such as enhanced financing in Research and Development in various sectors, improvement in healthcare facilities, growth in the biopharmaceutical industries, higher usage of automated lab systems, and a surge in demand for personalized medication. The key trends anticipated during the forecast period are improvements in environment-friendly and reusable materials, incorporation of smart technologies, innovations in personalized solutions, progress in automated lab systems, and the growth of online sales platforms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market?

The proliferation of diagnostic laboratories is projected to stimulate the laboratory glassware and plasticware market's expansion. Diagnostic laboratories, which conduct tests and analyses on biological samples to aid in disease diagnosis and treatment, are on the rise. This growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, improvements in diagnostic technologies, and the growing need for prompt and accurate medical testing. The tools provided by laboratory glassware and plasticware are crucial for performing accurate and reliable tests and analyses, such as blood tests, chemical assays, and microbiological cultures. They guarantee precise measurement, blending, and storage of samples and reagents. For example, the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), an India-based organization that accredits labs, reported in February 2024 that the total count of NABL-accredited labs in India surged from 2,065 in 2021 to 2,150 in 2024. Consequently, the growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market is being fueled by the escalating number of diagnostic laboratories.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market?

Major players in the Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Corning Incorporated

• Avantor Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

• Nipro Corporation

• Schott AG

• Gerresheimer AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market?

Renowned enterprises in the laboratory glassware and plasticware market are transitioning towards the creation of lab-use products made from plants in order to tackle issues of sustainability and mitigate the detrimental effects of conventional plastic items. Laboratory consumables derived from plant resources are not only biodegradable, therefore lessening environmental damage, but they also encourage the use of sustainable resources while reducing carbon emissions. In addition, they enhance differentiation in the market, ensure conformity with regulations and provide cost efficiency in the long run. For instance, Green Elephant Biotech, a German firm with expertise in sustainable biotech solutions, rolled out the Green Elephant 96-Well Plate in February 2024 as the first lab consumable made from renewable polylactic acid (PLA) as an alternative to fossil fuels. This innovative plate matches the quality and safety of conventional plastic plates while reducing lab-based carbon emissions by half during its lifespan, thanks to its production from corn starch via a less energy-consuming method.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market

The laboratory glassware and plasticware market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Burettes, Storage Containers, Beakers, Flasks, Petri Dishes, Pipettes And Pipette Tips, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End-User: Contract Research Organizations, Food And Beverage Industry, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Burettes: Glass Burettes Or Plastic Burettes Or Digital Burettes Or Automatic Burettes

2) By Storage Containers: Glass Storage Bottles Or Plastic Storage Containers Or Reagent Bottles Or Storage Flasks Or Desiccators

3) By Beakers: Glass Beakers Or Plastic Beakers Or Low-form Beakers Or Tall-Form Beakers Or Graduated Beakers

4) By Flasks: Glass Flasks Or Plastic Flasks Or Erlenmeyer Flasks Or Volumetric Flasks Or Florence Flasks Or Boiling Flasks

5) By Petri Dishes: Glass Petri Dishes Or Plastic Petri Dishes Or Sterile Petri Dishes

6) By Pipettes And Pipette Tips: Glass Pipettes Or Plastic Pipettes Or Graduated Pipettes Or Volumetric Pipettes Or Micropipettes Or Pasteur Pipettes Or Pipette Tips (Plastic, Sterile, Non-Sterile)

7) By Other Products: Test Tubes Or Funnels Or Graduated Cylinders Or Watch Glasses Or Condensers Or Lab Trays Or Stirring Rods

View the full laboratory glassware and plasticware market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-glassware-and-plasticware-global-market-report

Global Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for laboratory glassware and plasticware. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report on the laboratory glassware and plasticware market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

