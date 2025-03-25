MID Lab Advances Testing Capabilities but Government Support Needed The Ministry of Infrastructure Development’s (MID) Construction Material Laboratory is making significant strides in providing quality […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.