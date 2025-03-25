Boutique Timeshare Management at Winners Circle Resort, Solana Beach, California The Reef at Marathon in Marathon, Florida

After thoroughly vetting several resort management companies for over a year, I am confident we made the best choice in selecting Vacatia as our partner.” — Lance Douglas, president of the board at The Maverick Resort.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more information, contact: Michelle DuChamp at (305) 903-9399; press@vacatia.com

Judy Kenninger at (317) 858-8744; judy@kenningercommunications.com

Vacatia Expands Managed Resort Portfolio with Six New Properties

Vacatia Inc., the fastest-growing provider of innovative management solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has announced that six new resorts have engaged its management services over the past three months. These resorts, which are located in California, Florida, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, chose Vacatia for its ability to provide boards and resort teams with customized services to meet their specific needs while also providing exceptional owner and guest service, preserving each resort’s unique community and character. The expansion follows Vacatia’s acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management in January 2025, reinforcing its leadership in the timeshare industry.

The newly added properties include:

Boutique Timeshare Management at Winners Circle Resort, Solana Beach, California;

Lehigh Resort Club, Lehigh Acres; The Maverick Resort, Ormond Beach; and The Reef at Marathon in Marathon, all in Florida,

Cold Spring Resort, Ashland, New Hampshire, and

Neptune House, Block Island, Rhode Island.

“These outstanding resorts exemplify the high standards of hospitality and owner engagement that define the Vacatia experience,” said Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “They chose to engage Vacatia due to our hospitality-first management approach, next-generation technology, and industry-leading revenue-generation solutions, which help us provide an enhanced experience for owners, guests, and staff.”

“After thoroughly vetting several resort management companies for over a year, I am confident we made the best choice selecting Vacatia as our partner,” said Lance Douglas, president of the board at The Maverick Resort. “Not because they were the biggest, but because they had the freshest approach, top-tier technology, and a responsive staff that has made our transition more seamless than I thought possible. Vacatia has brought excitement and a renewed outlook for our association. I'm thrilled we are now part of the Vacatia family.”

Vacatia’s unique management philosophy prioritizes seamless operations, guest satisfaction, and financial health. The company’s technology-driven solutions streamline resort operations, reducing training times and enabling staff to focus on serving owners and guests. And there’s another, important, factor in Vacatia’s success: its partnership approach.

“We’re growing because we are gaining a reputation — deservedly so — for our collaborative approach,” said Michelle DuChamp, head of Vacatia Partner Services. “Boards want to work with us because we listen to and work with them to support the property’s specific needs and long-term stability.”

"Vacatia is a 21st century timeshare management company with robust systems/processes and an exceptional staff that’s responsive to the unique needs of our resort,” said Phil Totino, president of the Neptune House homeowners’ association board. “Vacatia and our board are building a strong partnership focused on owner satisfaction and financial stability."

“Resorts that choose Vacatia as their management company will see improved owner and employee satisfaction along with increased revenue and new guests,” DuChamp added. “We welcome the opportunity to meet with independent resorts to learn about their needs and how Vacatia can help them achieve their goals — whether they need full property management or more targeted assistance in areas such as technology or rentals.”

For more information about Vacatia’s resort management, technology, rental, and resale services, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatia.com/partnerservices.

About Vacatia Vacatia provides innovative solutions for timeshare resorts, offering comprehensive management services to over 460,000 timeshare owners nationwide. By combining a hospitality-first approach with state-of-the-art technology, Vacatia enhances the owner and guest experience while driving financial stability and long-term success for independent resorts. For more information, visit vacatia.com/partnerservices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.