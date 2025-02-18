Trinity Resort Services rebrands as Trinity Service Enterprises, enhancing its financial and contact center services for the vacation ownership industry.

Our new name reflects a new vitality and expanded services for the timeshare industry,” — Odilia Guiant, CEO.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Resort Services, a provider of financial, reservations, and contact center services to the vacation ownership industry, has changed its name to Trinity Service Enterprises.

“Our new name reflects a new vitality and expanded services for the timeshare industry,” says Odilia Guiant, CEO. “At Trinity Service Enterprises we are dedicated to client success. Our customized, hands-on approach focuses on people, processes and systems, and these three pillars are the core of who we are and how we offer our clients peace of mind.”

In a related move, Jeff Healy, former president of ResortCom and current owner of BLC Enterprises, has been named chairman of Trinity Service Enterprises. “Jeff and I have known and worked together on and off for more than two decades,” Guiant says. “To reconnect in order to build a new company together provides a boost in confidence that we can deliver an even higher level of service to the vacation ownership and other industries.”

“Our team, led by Odilia and me, brings unmatched expertise in loan servicing and portfolio performance,” Healy says. “Most of us started our careers on the developer and sales and marketing side of the business, which gives us a unique perspective that sets us apart from our competitors. We leverage this experience to deliver tailored strategies in our products and services, staying in tune with the industry's constantly evolving needs.”

Trinity Service Enterprises has offices in Las Vegas, San Diego and Mexico City, and its new website, https://trinityserv-ent.com, is available in English and Spanish. The website has an exclusive portal where developers’ vacation club members can view their accounts, make payments and submit online requests. Trinity’s clients have access to the company’s SaaS platform, which has modules for financial services, pre-arrival services, resort management, payment processing and contact management.

Trinity has a rich history of supporting the vacation ownership industry and achieving a high level of customer satisfaction, increased revenue, simplified processes and productivity gains. For more information about how SOC 1-certified Trinity Service Enterprises provides its clients with peace of mind and improves key performance indicators, email info@trinityserv-ent.com or call 702-747-7011.

About Trinity Service Enterprises: Trinity Service Enterprises provides world-class service to developers in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. Their experienced, multi-lingualteam understands the needs of the timeshare industry and provides solutions so that clients can concentrate on providing quality vacation experiences to their members. Clients can rely on SOC 1-certified Trinity for loan servicing, multi-currency payment processing, reservations management, marketing assistance and Saas technology solutions. For more information, visit https://trinityserv-ent.com or call 702-747-7011

