Senate Resolution 56 Printer's Number 470

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Pennsylvania in 1992, Mr. Stern served the 80th Legislative

District until 2015 and during his tenure, he served as Minority

Caucus Secretary, chair of the Tourism and Recreational

Development Committee and a member of the Pennsylvania

Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the Task Force on

Commonwealth-Owned Lands and the Legislative Data Processing

Center Commission; and

WHEREAS, Instrumental in obtaining funding to expand the

Greenfield Township sewage treatment plant and to benefit the

Spring Cove School District and five local libraries, Mr. Stern

supported the Blair County Convention Center and water projects

that benefited agriculture in the Susquehanna River basin; and

WHEREAS, A lifetime member of the Martinsburg Grace Brethren

Church, Mr. Stern was a lay minister for many local churches,

and a member of the local Rotary Club, serving as club president

and as assistant governor for the district; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Stern was active with numerous organizations,

including the Blair County Chamber of Commerce, the Blair County

Farm Bureau, Nason Hospital, the Martinsburg Sportsmen's

Association, the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home Advisory Council,

the Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service Board and

American Cancer Society, Inc.; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and extend

condolences to the family of the Honorable Jerry Allen Stern;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize Mr. Stern's life which

greatly benefited all those who lived, served and worked with

him; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate extend heartfelt condolences to his

wife of 46 years, Susan Elaine Waite Stern; children, Gretchen

20250SR0056PN0470 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30