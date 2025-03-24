Senate Resolution 56 Printer's Number 470
PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Pennsylvania in 1992, Mr. Stern served the 80th Legislative
District until 2015 and during his tenure, he served as Minority
Caucus Secretary, chair of the Tourism and Recreational
Development Committee and a member of the Pennsylvania
Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the Task Force on
Commonwealth-Owned Lands and the Legislative Data Processing
Center Commission; and
WHEREAS, Instrumental in obtaining funding to expand the
Greenfield Township sewage treatment plant and to benefit the
Spring Cove School District and five local libraries, Mr. Stern
supported the Blair County Convention Center and water projects
that benefited agriculture in the Susquehanna River basin; and
WHEREAS, A lifetime member of the Martinsburg Grace Brethren
Church, Mr. Stern was a lay minister for many local churches,
and a member of the local Rotary Club, serving as club president
and as assistant governor for the district; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Stern was active with numerous organizations,
including the Blair County Chamber of Commerce, the Blair County
Farm Bureau, Nason Hospital, the Martinsburg Sportsmen's
Association, the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home Advisory Council,
the Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service Board and
American Cancer Society, Inc.; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and extend
condolences to the family of the Honorable Jerry Allen Stern;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize Mr. Stern's life which
greatly benefited all those who lived, served and worked with
him; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate extend heartfelt condolences to his
wife of 46 years, Susan Elaine Waite Stern; children, Gretchen
