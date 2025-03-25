Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1001283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at approximately 6:45 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Road, Guilford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: James M. Smith
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/25/2025, at approximately 6:45 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic dispute on Guilford Center Road in the Town of Guilford, Vermont. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks arrived on scene, and investigation revealed that 31-year-old James M. Smith assaulted a family or household member and caused them to fear for their safety. By doing this, Smith violated his active condition of release ordering him not to engage in criminal behavior. Smith was arrested for Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation and new conditions of release and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division, on 03/25/2025, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
