The Best Just Got Better: Tribute® Equine Nutrition Announces Product Enhancements

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TributeSuperior Equine Nutrition, the gold standard of equine nutrition, recently upgraded their most popular products to enhance health benefits to horses even more.Products upgraded include:- Senior Sport- SeniorityPellets- SynergizeTMThese products have added Constant Comfortand all-new UptakeTM Technologies. UptakeTM Technology enhances nutrient absorption for better health and performance. Constant ComfortTechnology supports long-term digestive health and comfort.Uptake TechnologyTMUptake Technology is an all-new proprietary blend that includes probiotics, digestive enzymes and phospholipids working together to help equines utilize nutrients more efficiently.- Probiotics are live, beneficial microbes that support hindgut health and help break down fiber. Tribute’s horse feeds are made with Equi-Ferm XL, which is microencapsulated to protect the microbes, ensuring they reach the hindgut. Extensive research has proven that Equi-Ferm XLis superior in hindgut pH control over other yeast products.- Digestive enzymes assist in the natural breakdown of nutrients (fat, protein, and fiber) into smaller, more digestible components to support better nutrient absorption and utilization.- Phospholipids support the breakdown and absorption of fat molecules to maximize digestive efficiency, supporting performance and weight gain efforts for hard-keepers.Together, these 3 components come together to form Tribute’s UptakeTM Technology.Constant ComfortConstant Comfortis Tribute’s proven system to support the equine digestive tract. Featuring seaweed derived calcium, it buffers gastric pH for 2-4 hours after a meal, supporting horses at risk of ulcers and digestive upset. This is beneficial since 90% of performance horses and 50% of horses in light work experience gastric ulcers. Horses fed the upgraded Tributeproducts will now have the Constant Comfort technology included in their diets at an effective rate.Essential KUpgradesDue to Essential K’s low feeding rate, Constant Comfortand Uptake TechnologyTM could not be added at effective levels. However, Essential Kreceived other improvements for equine health benefits.- No More Molasses: Essential K contained a small amount of molasses. This has been removed, dropping the NSC level to 12% from 12.5%- Equi-Ferm XLlevels were increased to further support hindgut health and improvement of total diet digestibility.Flaxseed FreeThe final exciting announcement about these 7 horse feeds is that they are now 100% free of flaxseed, a common allergen, and artificial flavors.Where to BuyTribute is a family-owned company and encourages their customers to buy locally. Horse owners can purchase these upgraded products at their local Tributedealer, or at Tributeequinenutrition.com in areas without a Tribute dealer.About Tribute:TributeSuperior Equine Nutrition is a nutrition company dedicated to people passionate about their horses, and their legacy has been built upon the promise to provide the best equine nutrition and customer experience.All Tributefeeds are manufactured in ionophore-free facilities to provide safe and consistent nutrition. The products are formulated by Ph.D. nutritionists and are fully fortified and balanced for optimum performance. All ingredients and every finished product are inspected to ensure that every customer receives the very best feed, or their money back.

