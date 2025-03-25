Submit Release
Business Opportunities Seminar in Japan 2025

Description

ADB regularly conducts Business Opportunities Seminars (BOS) to enhance the interest and capabilities of eligible suppliers in identifying ADB business opportunities, preparing high-quality and responsive bids, and understanding ADB’s procurement and anticorruption procedures.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Finance Japan, the Japanese Representative Office (JRO) of ADB will host a BOS aimed at attracting top-tier suppliers, contractors, and consultants from Japan. This seminar will focus on ADB-funded projects in the Energy and Transport sectors in the Southeast Asia and Pacific countries.

Participants will receive comprehensive guidance on ADB's procurement and consultant hiring systems, along with expert advice on crafting high-quality and responsive bids and proposals.

This event will be conducted in Japanese.

Objectives

Participants will have the opportunity to:

  • learn about ADB’s strategies and operations
  • learn about the development challenges and ADB’s operational priorities in the Southeast Asia and Pacific region
  • receive first-hand information on expected business opportunities under ADB-financed projects
  • learn about procurement policies and regulations
  • learn the best ways to prepare responsive bids and proposals

Target participants

  • Consultants
  • Contractors
  • Suppliers
  • Civil society organizations
  • Relevant officials of government
  • Relevant personnel of development partners
  • Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution

Resource speakers

  • Representative from the Japan Ministry of Finance (TBA)
  • Representative, Japanese Representative Office, ADB
  • Keiko Koiso, Senior Procurement Specialist, Procurement, Portfolio, and Financial Management Department, ADB
  • Keiju Mitsuhashi, Director (Southeast Asia and the Pacific), Energy Sector Office, ADB
  • Tsuneyuki Sakai, Unit Head Project Administration, Transport Sector Office, ADB

How to register

Register now to join the seminar.

Or register using the QR code:

Event organizers / partners

From JRO:

  • Masaharu Makino
    Senior Partnerships Specialist
    Japanese Representative Office
    E-mail
  • Ushio Tashibu
    Principal Financing Partnerships Specialist
    Japanese Representative Office
    E-mail

From ADB Headquarters:

  • Keiko Koiso
    Senior Procurement Specialist
    Procurement, Portfolio, and Financial Management Department
    E-mail

