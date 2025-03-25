Business Opportunities Seminar in Japan 2025
Description
ADB regularly conducts Business Opportunities Seminars (BOS) to enhance the interest and capabilities of eligible suppliers in identifying ADB business opportunities, preparing high-quality and responsive bids, and understanding ADB’s procurement and anticorruption procedures.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Finance Japan, the Japanese Representative Office (JRO) of ADB will host a BOS aimed at attracting top-tier suppliers, contractors, and consultants from Japan. This seminar will focus on ADB-funded projects in the Energy and Transport sectors in the Southeast Asia and Pacific countries.
Participants will receive comprehensive guidance on ADB's procurement and consultant hiring systems, along with expert advice on crafting high-quality and responsive bids and proposals.
This event will be conducted in Japanese.
Objectives
Participants will have the opportunity to:
- learn about ADB’s strategies and operations
- learn about the development challenges and ADB’s operational priorities in the Southeast Asia and Pacific region
- receive first-hand information on expected business opportunities under ADB-financed projects
- learn about procurement policies and regulations
- learn the best ways to prepare responsive bids and proposals
Target participants
- Consultants
- Contractors
- Suppliers
- Civil society organizations
- Relevant officials of government
- Relevant personnel of development partners
- Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution
Resource speakers
- Representative from the Japan Ministry of Finance (TBA)
- Representative, Japanese Representative Office, ADB
- Keiko Koiso, Senior Procurement Specialist, Procurement, Portfolio, and Financial Management Department, ADB
- Keiju Mitsuhashi, Director (Southeast Asia and the Pacific), Energy Sector Office, ADB
- Tsuneyuki Sakai, Unit Head Project Administration, Transport Sector Office, ADB
How to register
Register now to join the seminar.
Or register using the QR code:
Event organizers / partners
From JRO:
-
Masaharu Makino
Senior Partnerships Specialist
Japanese Representative Office
E-mail
-
Ushio Tashibu
Principal Financing Partnerships Specialist
Japanese Representative Office
E-mail
From ADB Headquarters:
-
Keiko Koiso
Senior Procurement Specialist
Procurement, Portfolio, and Financial Management Department
E-mail
