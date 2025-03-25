Mythical Healings Brings Transformative Yoga Training Course to Charlotte

Yoga Training: The Mind-Body Connection

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mythical Healings Yoga Studio is proud to announce enrollment for its comprehensive Pranic Awakening Yoga Training Course, beginning May 17, 2025. The in-person training will integrate classical yoga therapy, Ayurveda, east-west psychology, and chakra/subtle body wisdom for maximized wellness and illuminating self-discovery.The Pranic Awakening Course offers the option for Yoga Teacher Certification via The Yoga Alliance and Yogic Lifestyle Training for those seeking deep inner healing and personal growth. "Pranic Awakening teaches students how to incorporate balance, mindfulness, and emotional regulation into daily life, relationships, and work environments," says Lisa Moore, certified yoga therapist and owner of Mythical Healings. "This class is not a typical workout-based yoga training. It is accessible regardless of skill level and involves safe, somatic movement infused with prescriptive breathing practices to strengthen prana or life force energy. The well-rounded curriculum covers all the limbs of yoga and seeks to improve the human condition."Unlike programs focusing mainly on the physical aspect of yoga, this unique training incorporates Ayurveda, the 5,000-year-old "science of life" historically meant to work hand-in-hand with yoga. Ayurveda offers personalized approaches to wellness through understanding unique body constitutions, seasonal adjustments, daily routines, nutrition, and herbalism.Delivered over a relaxed 8-month journey, the weekend classes will combine the principles of ethical living, functional postures, advanced pranayama, energy healing, philosophy, sophisticated sequencing, and meditation.The training provides participants with:-Practical tools to navigate life, relationships, and career challenges with steadiness and equanimity-The wisdom to personally integrate yoga therapy and Ayurvedic principles-Techniques to address anxiety, depression, chronic health conditions, and spiritual disconnection-A supportive, like-minded community environment for personal growth-The knowledge to ignite full healing potential for themselves and others-200 hours of training toward Yoga Teacher Certification (optional)Classes are held one weekend per month from May through December 2025 at the Mythical Healings Yoga Studio in Charlotte, conveniently located off Rea Road, just south of I-485. Early registration discounts are available until March 31, 2025. Modules, course dates, pricing, and registration are available at www.mythicalhealings.com . Class size is limited to 12 students. Interested participants are encouraged to reserve their spot or inquire for more information soon.Prospective attendees can book a free Q&A session or send inquiries to Lisa Moore, instructor & studio owner, info@MythicalHealings.com.About Mythical HealingsMythical Healings Yoga Studio specializes in holistic yoga - integrating physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. Lead instructor Lisa Moore is a certified yoga therapist (C-IAYT) and experienced yoga teacher (E-RYT 500), trained in SubtleYoga, a therapeutic system based on safety, resiliency, and self-mastery. She is also an Ayurveda Wellness Practitioner (AWP) and has helped hundreds of clients reduce suffering, regain vitality, and expand consciousness using the sciences of yoga and Ayurveda.

