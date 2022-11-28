Wholistic Wanders Holiday Gift Guide
Wholistic Wanders Doubles the Size of Holiday Gift Guide, Adds Gifts for A Variety of Interests, Including Outdoor Enthusiasts.UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholistic Wanders, a digital creator who inspires others to prioritize physical and emotional fitness through healthy lifestyle routines, nutrition, nature, and adventure, is expanding its annual gift guide for the wellness community. After compiling the first Wellness Gift Guide last year and sharing it through email, owner Megan Adolph realized the list needed more balance and contributions to provide value to her followers.
"As a culture, we're accustomed to buying gifts for others that don't pass the "healthy" test. I hope that people interested in health and wellness can use my guide to give healthy, non-toxic gifts and use some of the suggestions as a self-care guide. While this year's updated version will still have health and wellness items, it has a little something for everyone, " says Megan Adolph, Founder of Wholistic Wanders. "My favorite part of the list this year is the nod toward self-care items. People overdo it during the holidays; they go all out for everyone but themselves. I hope the list inspires others to indulge a little; there's nothing wrong with extra self-care this time of year," she added.
The wellness community comprises many entrepreneurs running online shops through Etsy or Shopify, and when people buy from them, they're essentially purchasing from "Main Street." Holistic lifestyle brands are a tight-knit community, and supporting each other goes a long way. "I only partner with companies that meet the high standards associated with the holistic lifestyle. A few items belong to my Influencer/Affiliate network, and the list contains an equal percentage of brands that aren't in that network," said Megan. Readers can expect to see broader categories; gifts for foodies, kids, and outdoor adventure seekers.
The adventure section offers more affordable options than last year. "It's difficult for people to choose gifts for their adventurous friends; there are so many products to choose from, and finding the right gift is often overwhelming. I kept affordability in mind, with a few exceptions. The most expensive item on the list starts at $549.00, but most items are under $100.00. The list will stand out as a practical resource that helps friends and family support loved ones with gifts that won't harm their overall health or well-being," she said.
Wholistic Wanders is compiling a Best Wellness & Adventure Products list for the new year. Companies who want to learn more about submission guidelines and deadlines should visit the Wholistic Wanders Partnerships page for more information.
About Wholistic Wanders
Wholistic Wanders is owned and operated by Digital Creator Megan Adolph. For almost ten years, Megan has immersed herself in physical fitness as a student and a coach. Megan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science and is a Certified Holistic Health Coach. Upon graduation from IIN (Institute of Integrative Nutrition), Megan understood that no amount of exercise could undo the effects of poor nutrition and unhealthy daily habits. Since then, she's shared her health and wellness journey on social media channels and lives out her daily transformation as the face and voice of Wholistic Wanders. Wholistic Wanders PATH group offers free wellness lifestyle guides, recipes, and wellness tips online. In addition, Megan is a brand ambassador and influencer for companies interested in social media marketing. For more information, visit www.wholisticwanders.com.
