Khada Valley Livelihood Restoration Program

In addition to theoretical and practical training, the farmers received animal food supplements, selected agricultural equipment tailored to their needs, and established demonstration plots to apply their learning in real conditions.

To further this effort, ADB launched the Khada Valley Livelihood Restoration and Improvement Program. As part of the program, ADB partnered with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to provide farmers in the Khada Valley and neighboring villages with a one-year training program aimed at increasing productivity and ensuring the production of safe, high-quality products.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is supporting the construction of a 23 km Kvesheti-Kobi road in Georgia to enhance trade flow, improve road safety, and create economic opportunities for the Khada Valley population.

Kamel Bouhmad

Former Deputy Country Director (2021-2024)

ADB Georgia Resident Mission

The purpose was really not to wait until the road is fully built, but to put together an assistance package for the local population so they can start developing skills and getting ready for a new reality when the infrastructure will be there.

Salome Tsurtsumia

Deputy Chairman

Roads Department of Georgia

The future perspective of the valley’s development is tourism and to attract more tourists, it’s important to have the relevant knowledge and experience in producing organic products.

ADB engaged the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to help local farmers improve agricultural production.

Anuki Natsvlishvili

Veterinary and Food Safety Specialist

UN Food and Agriculture Organization

The needs assessment showed us that most farmers have one or two cows, and the milk quality is extremely low. The cheeses were made from unpasteurized milk. For vegetable producers, 02:14 they were not using irrigation systems, or doing manual composting. And for honey producers, farmers wanted to receive information about food safety and legislation. In the beginning, we only started working with a few farmers from Kvesheti and Arakhveti communities. But new farmers started to show up and we started working in several new communities.

Tariel Karelidze

Community Liaison Officer

ADB Consultant

Our farmer beneficiaries, in addition to theoretical and practical knowledge, received animal food supplements, selected agricultural equipment based on their activities, and established demonstration plots. There are huge expectations for the Kvesheti-Kobi road in the community. They anticipate more tourists and better market access.

Ketevan Zakaidze

Farmer from Arakhveti Village

I have three cows and I make cheese and Matsoni. I learned a lot of new things, like how to get more cheese from milk, how to take care for cows to avoid Mastitis, how to produce safe products to keep ourselves healthy.

Zurab Beniaidze

Beekeper from Benian-Begoni Village

We learned many new things. For example, it was very interesting to learn about acid-based pesticides for bee ticks. We also received uniforms which are essential for beekeeping. I have already started using them.

The one-year program trained 72 farmers from the Khada Valley and nearby villages.

Tea Papuashvili

Project Officer (Infrastructure)

ADB Georgia Resident Mission

We have observed that from one training session to another, the number of people kept increasing. This was really a sign of success, a sign that people's trust and interest were there to learn more and to develop their skills and improve their living conditions.

Lesley Bearman Lahm

Country Director

ADB Georgia Resident Mission

With this road built, the local population will be provided with unlimited year-round access to their homes and lands, enabling them to expand agriculture production and reap financial gains from increased tourism in the valley.