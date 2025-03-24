Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Crimes

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty today to transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to sexually abuse the child and to accessing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, George “Travis” Woodfield, 41, of Macungie, Pennsylvania, drove an eleven-year-old child across state lines for an overnight trip to New York City in November 2018 in order to engage in sexual activity with the child. During the trip, Woodfield sexually abused the child in their hotel room. Further, between September 2015 and July 2024, Woodfield accessed numerous depictions of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including images of prepubescent children being sexually abused.

Woodfield pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography, including that of a prepubescent minor. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced by the court on July 1 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs of the FBI Philadelphia Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

Senior Trial Attorney Jennifer Toritto Leonardo and Trial Attorney Jessica L. Urban of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca J. Kulik for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania are prosecuting the case.

