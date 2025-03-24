Permanent supportive, complex-care homes planned for Kamloops

CANADA, March 24 - People living with complex mental-health and substance-use challenges in Kamloops will soon have access to robust health and social supports in housing, with 20 new complex-care homes planned for the community.

“This project is part of our work to make communities safer for everyone by delivering real solutions to address the complex challenges people face,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “By providing a safe place to live with enhanced supports, individuals facing complex challenges can find a pathway to hope and healing.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is proposing to build the 20 complex-care homes on a subdivided portion of a 5.5-hectare (13.5 acres) lot in the Columbia Precinct area of Kamloops. BC Housing will be partnering with a housing provider to operate the site, at 1100 Glenfair Dr., as well as Interior Health, which will provide health services to complex-care clients. The operator, not yet selected, will bring proven experience in providing support for residents and being a point of contact for neighbours. Staff will work with residents and the surrounding community on an ongoing basis to address any concerns.

“People living with substance-use challenges are often experiencing multiple concurrent challenges such as homelessness, health and mental-health conditions, which pose significant barriers to accessing the treatment they need,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The new Kamloops complex-care housing project will provide comprehensive care and supports for people and will help many community members get the support they need to lead healthier lives.”

Complex-care housing provides voluntary housing and support services to people with significant health needs, including mental-health or substance-use challenges and other health issues, such as brain injuries or mobility challenges. Teams of professionals will work with residents to provide the supports needed to maintain stable housing and improve their quality of life. A non-profit operator will manage the building and provide support services. Interior Health staff will provide and connect tenants to the health services they need.

“These new homes will provide much-needed support for some of our most vulnerable residents, ensuring they have access to the care and stability they need,” said Margot Middleton, deputy mayor of Kamloops. “This project is an important step toward building a healthier, more inclusive community for everyone in Kamloops.”

Before construction can begin on a new three-storey building, one of the nine aging buildings requires demolition. BC Housing is working with its partners to develop individualized relocation plans based on personal housing needs for each of the 21 current tenants to ensure no one is displaced. Moving expenses will be covered by BC Housing.

“With dedicated health and social services in place, we’ve seen and experienced how complex-care housing supports people in communities,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “This expansion of purpose-built housing will enable us to meet the diverse needs of some of our most vulnerable community members in Kamloops.”

This site was selected for complex-care housing because of its proximity to health services, transit, shops and other amenities in the area.

Quick Facts:

The project will be funded through the Province’s Complex-Care Housing Program, announced in Budget 2022.

BC Housing continues to work toward replacing the aging housing units at 1100 Glenfair in Kamloops with approximately 340 new, high-quality affordable homes for seniors.

This complex-care housing project is one of several projects in the Columbia Precinct that will expand the housing options available to people in Kamloops.

Once complete, the complex-care housing will be a separate property from the year-round seniors shelter planned for 1055 Glenfair Dr. in Kamloops, which is in the planning stages.

The new complex-care building will be separated with fencing, separate entrances and exits.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, pending approvals.

