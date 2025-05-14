Premier leading Asia trade mission to promote B.C. investment, support good jobs

CANADA, May 14 - Premier David Eby is leading a trade mission to Asia with business leaders and key government officials to strengthen partnerships, increase investment, diversify trade and create good jobs for British Columbians.

“Our largest trading partner has become increasingly unreliable, so now is the time to expand international markets for B.C. goods and develop deeper bonds with other countries,” Premier Eby said. “This trade mission is about showcasing all that B.C. has to offer, deepening our relationship with major customers, supporting good jobs here at home and building our province’s position as the economic engine of a stronger and more independent Canada.”

The trade mission is from June 1 until June 10, and includes: Tokyo and Osaka, Japan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Seoul, South Korea. Premier Eby will be accompanied by Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food, and Paul Choi, parliamentary secretary for Asia-Pacific trade, along with representatives from B.C. businesses and research universities.

“Farmers and food processers run an economic engine for the province, creating more than 40,000 jobs and nearly $6 billion in export sales every year,” Popham said. “I am excited to showcase the best of what B.C. has to offer on an international stage while opening up new opportunities for trade, growth and innovation.”

The team will be promoting B.C.’s strengths and seeking to build relationships that will support new trade and investment in key sectors, including surging demand in Asia for clean energy, B.C. wood and forestry products, technology, LNG and critical minerals, and agricultural products such as halal foods and seafood.

This mission builds on B.C.’s trade diversification strategy and is a followup to the Premier’s trade mission to the region in 2023. Over the 10-day trip, the Premier, minister and team will be meeting with government officials, business leaders and investors to discuss trade and partnership opportunities, as well as shared priorities in key sectors.

Itinerary:

June 1-5: Tokyo and Osaka, Japan

June 5-7: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

June 8-10: Seoul, South Korea

Quick Facts:

The Indo-Pacific is the world’s fastest-growing economic region, and by 2040 is expected to account for more than half the global economy.

More than 41% of B.C.’s merchandise exports – totalling approximately $22.4 billion in 2024 – are directed toward Indo-Pacific markets.

Japan and South Korea are B.C.’s third- and fourth-largest trading partners, with 17% of all B.C. merchandise exports going to those two markets.

Almost half of all Canadian exports to South Korea originate in B.C., and B.C.’s share of Canadian exports to Japan is more than 38%.

