Plan ahead for travel, be prepared for wildfire risks this long weekend

CANADA, May 15 - Residents and long-weekend travellers are encouraged to plan ahead, be prepared and stay safe this Victoria Day long weekend.

At this time of year, most new wildfires are preventable, and people are being asked to take precautions with any fire use this weekend. People should stay up to date on current wildfire activity, check for road closures, evacuation alerts and evacuation orders, and pay attention to weather conditions. A prohibition on Category 2 and 3 open burning is in place in the Cariboo Fire Centre and parts of the Northwest Fire Centre, as well as a summer-long Category 3 open-burning prohibition in the Kamloops Fire Centre starting Friday, May 16, 2025. Fire restrictions in all regions will be updated as conditions change.

The BC Wildfire Service mobile app allows people to check the current wildfire situation, road conditions, evacuation information and weather forecasts. People can report new wildfires and submit photos of those fires or associated smoke, which helps inform BC Wildfire Service operational decision-making. Wildfires can also be reported by calling *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 (toll-free).

There are several ways to help protect your property from wildfires. Whether you are in an urban or rural area, proven FireSmart tips can help safeguard your home and property, including:

Clear dry leaves and debris from around your property.

Move propane tanks and other flammables at least 10 metres from structures.

Keep grass cut short.

Close doors and windows.

Water trees, shrubs and plants following local water restrictions.

Many garden centres can help people choose more fire-resistant plants and create a more resilient landscape around their homes and neighbourhoods.

B.C. continues to receive below-average precipitation for this time of year, which is having a lasting impact on water levels, and there is potential for prolonged drought this year. People are encouraged to take steps to use water more efficiently and plan for potential drought conditions.

For people venturing into the backcountry, it is important to remember the three Ts – trip planning, training and taking the essentials. AdventureSmart programs and tools help people stay safe outdoors by encouraging people to obtain the knowledge, skills and equipment necessary to enjoy outdoor activities and being mindful that safety is a shared responsibility: https://www.adventuresmart.ca/

People travelling in the province are encouraged to know before they go. Those who are on the road this long weekend should plan ahead and obey road closures and restrictions to stay safe. For the latest road conditions and updates, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca

Drivers on routes throughout the province should expect higher-than-average traffic volumes and plan accordingly. General tips for a safe trip include:

allowing additional time to get to your destination due to more people on roads;

making sure your vehicle is ready for the drive by having a full tank of gas or charged battery, checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires, including the spare;

packing food and water for passengers and pets;

planning breaks at rest areas: https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas;

watching for motorcyclists and sharing the road with cyclists and other users;

obeying all posted speed limits and driving with caution, especially during bad weather;

checking weather forecasts for the route you will be travelling as conditions can change quickly in the mountain passes;

leaving the phone alone while behind the wheel; and

ensuring all passengers use seatbelts at all times.

As of Wednesday, May 14, 2025, there are 28 active wildfires burning in B.C. Of these fires, 9 are considered out of control.

Learn More:

To report a wildfire, call 1 800 663-5555 (toll-free) or *5555 on a cellphone or download the BC Wildfire Service app.

For BC Wildfire Service information and updates, visit: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/dashboard

For more information about how to FireSmart your home, visit: https://firesmartbc.ca

To learn more about open burning safety, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

For the latest information about evacuation alerts and evacuation orders in B.C., visit: https://EmergencyInfoBC.ca or follow @EmergencyInfoBC on X

For information about how to prepare for emergencies, including information about emergency kits, household emergency plans and hazard-specific guides, visit: https://PreparedBC.ca

For information about AdventureSmart, visit: https://www.adventuresmart.ca/

To register with Emergency Support Services, visit: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

For a guide on how to travel safely this spring and summer, visit: https://www.HelloBC.com