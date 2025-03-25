Sentriqs’ Glyph: The Ultimate Solution to Prevent Unauthorized Access in Sensitive Communications

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentriqs is the pre- and post-quantum leader in secure communication solutions. Its Glyph solution is a state-of-the-art security platform designed to protect the integrity of group communications in real-time. Glyph addresses critical vulnerabilities in communication platforms like Signal, WhatsApp and others, ensuring that only authorized participants can join, observe, and contribute to sensitive discussions, particularly in high-stakes environments like government or corporate operations.Recent events have brought to light the risks associated with platform-based communication tools when sensitive information is unintentionally shared with unauthorized individuals. A report today by The Atlantic revealed that its Editor-in-Chief was included in a high-level Signal group chat where military and national security officials discussed plans for an attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen. The breach of security has prompted significant concerns about the risks of digital communication, particularly when platforms fail to clearly identify participants and fail to restrict access to only those with a verified need to know.Glyph offers a robust solution to this problem by providing advanced security measures, including patented post-quantum encryption, that ensure unauthorized participants cannot secretly access or monitor sensitive group chats. Here’s how Glyph enhances security and prevents the issues seen in the Atlantic incident:1. Clear Participant Identification: Glyph displays the names and device information of all group participants, ensuring full visibility into who is in the conversation at all times. Group owners and workspace administrators can easily determine if an unknown or unauthorized participant joins the group, and take action to prevent uninvited guests from silently observing sensitive exchanges.2. Strict Membership Control: With Glyph, only administrators have the authority to add or remove participants. Unlike Signal, which allows any member to add others, Glyph restricts the addition of participants to ensure that only those vetted and authorized can join the conversation. This measure eliminates the risk of accidental inclusion, as seen in the Atlantic report.3. Workspace-Level Enforcement: Glyph enforces strict membership at the workspace level, ensuring that group chats are confined to trusted users within a particular organization or team. In the case of Signal, anyone with a phone number can be added to a group chat—often leading to vulnerabilities like the one reported. Glyph ensures that this type of unauthorized addition is impossible, preventing leaks or accidental exposure of confidential information.4. Real-Time Alerts: Glyph immediately notifies group members when any participant’s identity is updated or when new members are added. This ensures that if anyone or any device is introduced into the group without proper authorization, everyone is immediately aware of the breach and can take corrective action."In today’s increasingly interconnected world, securing sensitive communication is more crucial than ever," said Norman Willox, Executive Chairman of Sentriqs. "We believe that secure communication should not be optional—it should be standard practice for all organizations and teams working with high-stakes or sensitive information. Glyph is our response to the growing demand for solutions that prioritize both ease of use and uncompromising security." Willox concluded, “This concerning incident involving Signal and the Trump team would likely have never occurred if the administration was employing state-of-the-art tools like Gylph.”Glyph is now available to all organizations looking to improve their communication security. Sentriqs continues its mission to set the industry standard for secure, transparent, and efficient communication tools – text, video, file sharing with auditability. To learn more about Glyph and how it can help protect your organization, visit https://www.sentriqs.com/ About Sentriqs:Sentriqs is a leading provider of advanced post-quantum communication security solutions, focused on helping organizations safeguard sensitive information in an increasingly digital world. Through innovative technologies like Glyph, Sentriqs empowers businesses, governments, and institutions to maintain secure, trustworthy communication channels for all their critical operations.

