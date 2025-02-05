SENTRIQS Adds Utility Industry Veteran to Board of Directors

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SENTRIQS , a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions, today announced that former Exelon EVP and COO Bridget Reidy has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Reidy’s expertise in utility operations and cyber resilience will guide the company in helping governments and corporations navigate the emerging threat landscape being driving by AI and quantum computing.Reidy held various leadership roles in business and public service. As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Exelon Business Services Company, she oversaw information technology, corporate security, real estate, transportation, and supply operations across multiple utilities. She also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Officer, managing supply operations and real estate across the enterprise.Prior to joining Exelon, Ms. Reidy served in a variety of leadership and advisory positions in public service, including Deputy Chief of Staff to Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, coordinating major projects such as Millennium Park and the creation of the Museum Campus, and Chief Operating Officer of the Chicago Housing Authority, leading the implementation of the agency's Plan for Transformation.“Bridget brings a wealth of utility industry accomplishment and insight to our board of directors,” said Norman Willox, Executive Chairman for SENTRIQS. “Her deep understanding of utility operations and evolving cybersecurity threats, combined with her extensive experience with effective local governing, will be invaluable in steering the company’s strategic initiatives in the utility sector.”About SENTRIQSSENTRIQS is a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions that help organizations protect their critical information from cyberattacks. The company’s solutions are based on the latest security protocols, and are designed to be easy to deploy and manage across modern mobility-centric workforces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.