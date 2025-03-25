Broad Book Press Announces The Actor’s Life Planner for Actors Balancing Auditions, Coaching, & Career Growth

A 12-week undated planner designed to help actors stay organized and build their careers with expert coaching exercises and goal-setting tools.

Actors rarely have a 'regular schedule’—which is why it’s even more important that they have something that keeps them motivated and on track, especially when things get hectic.” — Corrie Legge

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether you're juggling auditions, coaching sessions, self-tapes, rehearsals, or side projects, staying organized as an actor can feel like a full-time job. That’s why Broad Book Press is thrilled to announce the official release of The Actor’s Life Planner, a 12-week, undated planner designed specifically for multi-passionate actors, created by actor and productivity coach Corrie Legge.Set to launch on April 15, 2025, everywhere books are sold, The Actor’s Life Planner is the ultimate resource for actors who need a structured yet flexible way to manage their creative careers while staying motivated and inspired.A Planner Designed for Actors, by an ActorUnlike traditional planners that don’t accommodate the ever-changing schedule of an actor, this planner is built specifically for performers navigating the demands of auditions, networking, coaching, and personal growth. Here’s what’s inside:✅ A flexible 12-week planning system with undated pages designed for the unpredictability of the actor’s schedule.✅ Space for daily notes, reflections, and scheduling.✅ Keep track of roles, dates, feedback, and follow-ups.✅ Define your short- and long-term creative and career goals as an artist.✅ Stay focused while managing your daily and weekly commitments.✅ Exclusive coaching exercises from Corrie Legge designed to keep you accountable, confident, and proactive.✅ Free training videos guiding actors through each section of the planner.A Resource for Every Actor—From Beginners to Professionals"Actors rarely have a “regular schedule”—which is why it’s even more important that they have something that keeps them motivated and on track, especially when things get hectic," says Corrie Legge, the planner’s creator. "The Actor’s Life Planner is more than a place to write things down—it’s a strategic tool that helps performers stay organized, set career goals, and take action toward their dreams without feeling overwhelmed."Ideal for actors of all levels, from aspiring performers to working professionals in film, TV, theater, and voiceover, this planner was made to fit into the real life of an actor—whether they’re between bookings or preparing for their next major role.Official Release Date & AvailabilityThe Actor’s Life Planner will be officially released on April 15, 2025, and will be available everywhere books are sold, including Amazon Barnes & Noble , independent bookstores, and major online retailers.Pre-orders are now available and acting coaches, educators, and industry professionals can request bulk orders for workshops and classes.For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests with Corrie Legge, please contact Vanessa Campos at vcampos@broadbookgroup.com.About Corrie LeggeCorrie Legge is an award-winning actor, voiceover artist, and productivity coach who helps multi-passionate creatives take control of their careers with clarity and confidence. With multiple Best Acting awards and a diverse body of work across independent film, voiceover, and commercial projects, Corrie brings both depth and versatility to her craft. She is represented by DDO Artists for voiceover, ATB Talent for legit work in New York and Los Angeles, and Model Club Inc. in New England. Through her coaching and programs at Act And Creatives, she empowers actors to build sustainable, fulfilling careers that integrate both creative exploration and strategic growth.About Broad Book PressBroad Book Press is an independent publisher specializing in nonfiction in the performing arts, history, lifestyle, business, and professional development categories. BBP is distributed by Publishers Group West, an Ingram Content Group company. For more information, visit www.broadbookpress.com

The Actor's Life Planner

