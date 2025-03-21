Broad Book Press Launches Kickstarter for The Actor’s Life Planner, A Must Have for Multi-Passionate Actors & Creatives

A 12-week planner designed to help actors stay organized, focused, and inspired with more space to write, expanded worksheets, and expert coaching exercises.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actors often juggle unpredictable schedules, balancing auditions, rehearsals, coaching, and creative projects. To help multi-passionate actors stay on track and take control of their careers, Broad Book Press has launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Actor’s Life Planner, an all-new edition of the popular acting career planner developed by actor and productivity coach Corrie Legge.The Kickstarter campaign aims to bring this essential tool to more actors looking to structure their creative careers with clarity and intention. Backers can support the project at various tiers, gaining access to exclusive coaching materials, signed copies, and even one-on-one coaching sessions with Corrie Legge.A Planner Designed for Actors, by an Actor | Unlike generic planners, The Actor’s Life Planner is built specifically for actors who need flexibility and focus in their creative journey. This 12-week, undated planner provides:- More writing space for daily reflections, goals, and tracking auditions- New coaching exercises from Corrie Legge to help actors stay motivated and take action- Expanded worksheets for audition tracking, networking, and performance preparation- Goal-setting tools tailored for actors balancing multiple projects- Expert acting tips to help navigate the industry and overcome creative blocks- A clean, intuitive design that makes planning easy and effective“As an actor myself, I know how overwhelming it can be to manage auditions, creative projects, and personal goals all at once,” says Corrie Legge, creator of the planner. “This planner is designed to help actors take control of their careers with confidence, clarity, and structure—without losing sight of their creative passion.”Kickstarter Backer Perks | Supporters of the Kickstarter campaign can choose from multiple reward tiers, including:✅ Early release copies of The Actor’s Life Planner✅ A year of access to The Actor's Playground (a $300 value)✅ Habit Formations for Actors Training Course ($250 value)✅ One-Hour Private 1:1 Strategy Session with Corrie Legge ($500 value)The Kickstarter campaign runs until Sunday, April 6, 2025, and early supporters will have the chance to be among the first to receive the newly redesigned planner. Actors, educators, and industry professionals are encouraged to support the campaign and help bring this valuable tool to creatives worldwide.🔗 Support the Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/broadbookpress/the-actors-life-planner-a-tool-for-multi-passionate-actors About Corrie LeggeCorrie Legge is an actor, voiceover artist, and productivity coach who helps multi-passionate creatives take control of their careers with clarity and confidence. Through her coaching, she empowers actors to build sustainable, fulfilling careers while balancing creativity and structure.About Broad Book PressBroad Book Press is an independent publisher specializing in nonfiction in the performing arts, history, lifestyle, business, and professional development categories. BBP is distributed by Publishers Group West, an Ingram Content Group company. For more information, visit www.broadbookpress.com ###

