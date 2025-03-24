Official Visit of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot's to Singapore, 25 March 2025

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot will make an official visit to Singapore on 25 March 2025. This will be Minister Barrot’s first visit to Singapore in his current capacity.

Minister Barrot will call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. He will also meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

