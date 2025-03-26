Kicksaw Acquires SkyVenn to Expand Managed Services Offerings and Strengthen Customer Impact

Kicksaw, a leading Salesforce consulting firm with extensive experience in AI implementation and adoption, is excited to announce its acquisition of SkyVenn.

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kicksaw , a leading Salesforce consulting firm with extensive experience in AI implementation and adoption across Healthcare and Life Sciences, Technology, and Financial Services, is excited to announce its acquisition of SkyVenn , a trusted Managed Services partner based in Toronto, Canada. This strategic partnership enhances Kicksaw and SkyVenn’s ability to deliver ongoing, high-impact solutions for clients through managed services, further solidifying their presence in the Salesforce ecosystem.“This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver strategic, long-term solutions that drive meaningful business impact and continued growth for our clients,” said Kenny Goldman, CEO of Kicksaw. “We’re excited to welcome the SkyVenn team and build something even greater together.”SkyVenn’s deep expertise in Managed Services enhances Kicksaw’s existing capabilities, enabling both teams to scale operations, sales, and delivery while furthering their shared mission of transforming consulting by putting customers and employees first. This acquisition strengthens Kicksaw’s commitment to long-term client success, fuels continuous innovation, and expands service offerings across North America.“At Kicksaw, our goal is to maximize the power of Salesforce for our clients by adapting to their evolving needs. Bringing SkyVenn into the fold strengthens our ability to deliver ongoing value and deeper support,” said Ray Young, President of Kicksaw. “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to doing what’s right for our customers, growing alongside them, and maintaining the people-first culture that defines Kicksaw.”As both a top 2% Salesforce Summit Partner and a Certified Managed Services Expert, SkyVenn has built a reputation for delivering exceptional long-term Salesforce solutions. The company will continue to operate under the title “a Kicksaw Company” while the two organizations integrate, with a full transition anticipated in early 2026.“Joining Kicksaw is an exciting step that expands our ability to serve customers with even greater impact,” said Cristian Quintero, Co-Founder of SkyVenn. “SkyVenn clients will experience a seamless transition—same trusted team, expanded expertise, and the continued high-quality service they expect.”“Cultural alignment was key in this decision,” added Dennis Lee, Co-Founder of SkyVenn. “Kicksaw shares our people-first approach, ensuring both employees and customers benefit from enhanced capabilities and long-term support.”About Kicksaw:Kicksaw, a Rallyday Partners portfolio company, is revolutionizing Salesforce consulting by putting people first and delivering unmatched adaptability and value. With deep platform expertise and a 5-star AppExchange rating, Kicksaw helps top-tier teams maximize Salesforce’s full potential through tailored solutions and strategic partnerships. For more information about Kicksaw, please visit www.kicksaw.com/ About SkyVennSkyVenn is a Salesforce Summit and Managed Services Expert Certified Partner based in Toronto, Canada. Specializing in serving small to mid-size businesses, SkyVenn helps organizations drive adoption, increase efficiency, and gain deeper insights into the health of their businesses through the power of Salesforce. For more information about SkyVenn, Please visit www.SkyVenn.com About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most amount of people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. More information regarding Rallyday is available at www.rallydaypartners.com

