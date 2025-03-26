Nurturing Independence, Rebalancing Childhood

Let Grow and The Balance Project Partner to Encourage Childhood Independence in Local Communities

The surge in interest—sparked in part by The Anxious Generation—led us to fast-track the project. When Holly reached out about collaborating through The Balance Project, the synergy was clear.” — Andrea Keith, Let Grow Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let Grow, a leading organization advocating for childhood independence, and The Balance Project, a parent-led organization focused on bringing life and technology into harmony, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to give parents and communities at-large practical solutions and tools to encourage a community culture of childhood independence.

The Balance Project brings parents, administrators and community leaders together to collectively address the challenges at hand given a modern, screen-based childhood. By focusing on encouraging both mindful technology usage and meaningful real-life experiences, The Balance Project aims to help parents and communities give children the building blocks of healthy development and the skillsets they need to thrive in our ever-evolving modern society.

Let Grow is committed to making it easy, normal, and legal to give kids back the independence and free play they need to grow into competent, confident, and happy adults. By encouraging parents and schools to trust children with more independence, Let Grow aims to counteract the culture of overprotection that can lead to feelings of anxiety and depression among children.

"Developing a toolkit to empower parents and community leaders has long been part of our vision and was slated for 2025," said Andrea Keith, Executive Director of Let Grow. "The surge in interest—sparked in part by The Anxious Generation—led us to fast-track the project. When Holly reached out about collaborating through The Balance Project, the synergy was clear. We’re excited to partner on both the Toolkit and the community-building resources to help parents put it into action locally."

Holly Moscatiello, founder of The Balance Project, discovered Let Grow through The Anxious Generation and immediately saw an opportunity. "We are passionate about helping kids gain real-world experiences that build confidence, resilience, and social skills. Let Grow’s expertise makes this partnership essential to bringing that vision to communities nationwide."

The partnership between Let Grow and The Balance Project will result in the creation of a community toolkit designed to provide actionable programs and ideas for parents, educators, and communities. This toolkit will offer guidance on incorporating more independence, free play, and responsibility into children's lives, aligning with the shared goals of both organizations to promote childhood independence and a healthy tech-life balance.

The community toolkit will be available for free download on both organizations' websites in the coming months. For more information about the partnership and upcoming resources, please visit Let Grow's website and The Balance Project's website.

