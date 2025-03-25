Colle AI (COLLE) Continues Momentum with XRP Integration to Drive Multichain NFT Interoperability

Seamless AI and NFT integration powered by Colle AI's multichain platform.

Integration of XRP Ledger strengthens Colle AI’s cross-chain ecosystem and enhances NFT mobility

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), a multichain AI-NFT platform, is moving forward with its momentum by integrating support for the XRP Ledger, further enhancing interoperability and asset mobility across its NFT ecosystem. This addition marks another key step in expanding the platform’s reach across multiple chains while improving the efficiency of AI-powered digital asset creation.The integration allows users to mint and trade NFTs directly on the XRP Ledger using Colle AI’s intelligent creation tools. By combining XRP’s low-cost, high-speed capabilities with AI-driven workflows, Colle AI is enabling seamless transactions and expanding access to more creators and collectors. Smart contracts, metadata optimization, and predictive insights are now available across XRP-native assets.This expansion complements existing support for Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Bitcoin, forming one of the most robust multichain infrastructures in the NFT space. By streamlining interactions across these networks, Colle AI delivers a powerful and flexible user experience without requiring platform switching or technical overhead.With XRP now part of its multichain engine, Colle AI reinforces its commitment to driving the next wave of NFT innovation, where AI tools and cross-chain compatibility redefine how digital assets are created, traded, and valued.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

