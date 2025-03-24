California Supreme Court Depublishes Opinion Deeming Marijuana Illegal

(Subscription required) The Second District Court of Appeal's 2024 ruling that cannabis cultivation in the Golden State is illegal, "no matter how much California voters and the Legislature might try," is no longer precedential.

