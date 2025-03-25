Celebrating the Life of Healthcare Advocate and Trailblazing Public Servant Keysha Brooks-Coley

Keysha Brooks-Coley

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With deep sorrow, the family of Okeysha “Keysha” Yashica Brooks-Coley announces her passing on March 15, 2025, at the age of 49. A beloved wife, mother, daughter, Keysha leaves behind a powerful legacy of leadership, public service, and unwavering advocacy.Born on December 5, 1975, in Baltimore, Maryland, and raised in Pasadena, Maryland, Keysha, a proud graduate of Towson University, earned a bachelor of arts in Sociology and Political Science. She later furthered her academic journey at George Washington University, earning a master’s degree in Political Management. For more than 25 years, Keysha devoted her career to shaping health policy and legislative advocacy with distinction and purpose.Keysha began her career in public service on Capitol Hill as a professional staff member on the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Subcommittee on Retirement Security and Aging for Senator Barbara Mikulski (MD) and as a legislative assistant for Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH). She was known on the Hill for her professionalism and collaborative spirit, earning the admiration of colleagues across both sides of the aisle.Through 13 years of service at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), she became a national leader in nonprofit health advocacy. There, she led initiatives on access, affordability, and clinical trial diversity, including advancing the Henrietta Lacks Enhancing Cancer Research Act. She also directed the organization’s engagement with Congress, the Administration, and its Judicial Advocacy Initiative. Among her many contributions, her direct advocacy secured federal funding and support for programs aimed at helping women access breast and cervical cancer screenings.Most recently, Keysha served as Vice President of Advocacy at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), overseeing BCBSA’s lobbying and political strategy, which included federal and state government relations, grassroots campaigns, field operations, and coalition-building. Her leadership of a data initiative with the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) resulted in BCBSA receiving the 2024 Booker T. Washington Award for corporate leadership.Keysha’s contributions were widely recognized: she was named one of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists in 2023 and 2024. She previously received the inaugural Trailblazers in Politics award from George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management for individuals who have made significant contributions to politics.As a proud Silver Star soror of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Omicron Gamma Omega Chapter, and member of Faith Temple #2 Baptist Church, Keysha exemplified a masterclass in balancing purpose-driven work, deep-rooted community service, and joyful family life. However, her most cherished role was that of wife and mother.She is survived by her husband, Derrick; their children, Julia, Marshall, Henry, and Claira; her parents, Michael and Francesca Brooks; her mother-in-law, Doretha Coley; and a loving community of extended family, friends, sorority sisters, and colleagues who will continue her legacy of creating a more just and equitable healthcare system.Public Services to Honor Keysha Brooks-Coley:ViewingTuesday, March 25, 2025Beall Funeral Home6513 Crain Highway, Bowie, MD 207155:00 – 7:00 PMFuneral ServicesWednesday, March 26, 2025Faith Temple #2 Baptist Church211 Maryland Park Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743Viewing: 10:00 – 11:00 AM | Service: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMIn honoring Keysha’s legacy, we remember a woman whose passion, tireless advocacy, and exceptional love transformed lives and institutions. She fought with dignity, lived with joy, and loved without condition. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made to the Coley Children’s College Fund: https://gofund.me/6c22ca1e Media Contact:

