Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP) to Host Annual Luncheon

Celebrating 46 Years of Advocacy and Excellence

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP) will host its Annual Luncheon on December 10, 2024, at 12:00 PM at the New Orleans Hilton Riverside Hotel. This year’s luncheon celebrates ABHP’s 46-year legacy of empowering Black health-system pharmacists and addressing health disparities in minoritized patient populations.The luncheon is part of a series of events held during the 2024 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition, the world’s largest gathering of pharmacy professionals. Other ABHP activities include a hospitality reception on December 9th at the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum, featuring a private viewing of the African American Pharmacists' Exhibition, celebrating the region's rich history of African American pharmacists.“The ABHP luncheon is a cornerstone of our year, celebrating our and renewing our commitment to advancing equity in healthcare,” said Dr. John Clark, Past President of ABHP. “For 46 years, ABHP has empowered Black pharmacists and worked tirelessly to address disparities in patient care. This event represents our progress and dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable pharmacy profession.”Honoring Excellence in Pharmacy LeadershipThe Annual Luncheon will spotlight the achievements of exceptional leaders in the field. This year’s honorees include:• Courtney Billington: 2024 ABHP Industry Relations Award Recipient• Dr. Montez Carter: 2024 ABHP Health-System Leadership Award Recipient• Jasper Watkins: 2024 ASHP-ABHP Joint Leadership Award Recipient• Dr. Vickie Powell: 2024 Wendell T. Hill Award Recipient“It’s an honor to receive the Industry Relations Award and to stand alongside peers who have dedicated their careers to advancing pharmacy practice,” said Courtney Billington. “ABHP’s work in advancing health equity and an equitable workforce continues to elevate the role of pharmacists as integral to our care teams and the improvement of health outcomes nationwide.”Dr. Montez Carter shared a similar sentiment: "Being recognized by ABHP is deeply meaningful. This organization uplifts individual professionals and fosters systemic change in our healthcare system but recognizes the importance of pharmacy leadership in transforming the healthcare landscape. Together, we are building a more inclusive and equitable future for pharmacy.A Legacy of Advocacy and ImpactThe ABHP has a storied history of championing diversity and inclusion in pharmacy. Founded during the 1978 ASHP Midyear Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, ABHP has grown into a vital platform for addressing the unique challenges faced by Black health-system pharmacists. The organization collaborates with ASHP to tackle healthcare disparities and promote pharmacists' role in improving medication use in underserved populations.“The ABHP Annual Luncheon honors the invaluable contributions of Black health-system pharmacists and ABHP’s work advancing equity,” said ASHP CEO Paul W. Abramowitz, PharmD, ScD (Hon), FASHP. “As part of the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, these events highlight our shared commitment to fostering diversity and addressing healthcare disparities. We are proud to support ABHP in improving patient outcomes and look forward to continuing this vital partnership for years to come.”Event Highlights• December 9, 2024: Hospitality Reception, 5:30-7:30 PM at the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum• December 10, 2024: Annual Luncheon, 12:00 PM at the New Orleans Hilton Riverside HotelBoth events offer opportunities for networking, professional development, and celebration of the enduring contributions of Black pharmacists.For more information about ABHP’s activities and the 2024 Annual Luncheon, please visit https://abhpharm.org/meetings-and-conferences or https://abhpharm.org/ About ABHPThe Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP) was founded to support Black health-system pharmacists, advocate for equitable healthcare, and address disparities in minority patient populations. For over four decades, ABHP has been a leading voice in promoting diversity and inclusion in pharmacy practice.About ASHPASHP is the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, representing 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all patient care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and health-system community pharmacies. For over 80 years, ASHP has championed innovation in pharmacy practice, advanced education and professional development, and served as a steadfast advocate for members and patients. In addition, ASHP is the accrediting body for pharmacy residency and technician training programs and provides comprehensive resources to support pharmacy professionals through every stage of their careers. For more information, visit ashp.org and ASHP’s consumer website, SafeMedication.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.