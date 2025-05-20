277 Crestview

New Camarillo Home Marries Neuroscience and Design in a Tranquil Hilltop Setting

I created this space to be both beautiful and psychologically beneficial—a home that supports healing, creativity, and peace.” — Dr. Jenkins

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly completed property in Camarillo is drawing attention for its integration of neuroscience principles into architectural design. Conceived by neuropsychologist Dr. Michelle Jenkins, The Estate at Crestview is a custom-built residence designed to support psychological well-being through intentional spatial planning and material selection.

Set on a single level across more than an acre, the $8.199M home incorporates elements such as biophilic design, curated lighting, and thoughtful flow to enhance cognitive focus and emotional calm. “Our surroundings can influence how we feel and function,” says Dr. Jenkins. “This home was designed to offer both aesthetic value and a sense of mental clarity and ease.”

The interiors feature 26-foot ceilings, limestone fireplaces, a 50-foot Venetian plaster hallway, and a backlit wine room accented with natural cobalt stone. Materials such as knotty alder wood, Turkish limestone, and crystalline quartz were selected to create a serene sensory environment. Expansive mountain views throughout the property further reinforce a connection to the outdoors.

The home includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a theater, an outdoor kitchen, and a separate guest casita. A wellness-focused primary suite, prep kitchen, hidden pantry, and integrated smart home system balance comfort and practicality.

The Estate at Crestview is represented by Tina Fanelli Moraccini of Rodeo Realty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.