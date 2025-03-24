House Resolution 60 Printer's Number 1115

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Sponsors KHAN, HARKINS, McANDREW, WEBSTER, WAXMAN, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, DONAHUE, GREEN, MALAGARI, DAVIDSON, CURRY

Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on sports betting and related interactive gambling in this Commonwealth, including recommended methods to further regulate the industry in order to reduce problem gambling behaviors, gambling debt and the exposure of children to sports betting and related interactive gambling advertisements.

Memo Subject Joint State Government Commission Study on Sports Betting and Marketing

Generated 03/24/2025 07:10 PM

