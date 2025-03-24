House Bill 411 Printer's Number 0985

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Sponsors MALAGARI, DEASY, PROBST, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, ISAACSON, McNEILL, GIRAL, KENYATTA, KHAN, RABB, HARKINS, WEBSTER, DOUGHERTY, GUENST, FREEMAN, HANBIDGE, MAYES, OTTEN, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, POWELL, DONAHUE, VENKAT, D. MILLER, HOHENSTEIN, HADDOCK, BOYD, DAVIDSON, PARKER, CERRATO, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, INGLIS, CURRY, CIRESI, WARREN, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, CEPHAS, BRENNAN, FLEMING

Short Title An Act amending Titles 24 (Education) and 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in membership, contributions and benefits, providing for supplemental annuity commencing 2025; and, in benefits, providing for supplemental annuity commencing 2025.

Memo Subject Providing a COLA to SERS and PSERS (formerly HB1416)

