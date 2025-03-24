Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,572 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 411 Printer's Number 0985

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Sponsors

MALAGARI, DEASY, PROBST, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, ISAACSON, McNEILL, GIRAL, KENYATTA, KHAN, RABB, HARKINS, WEBSTER, DOUGHERTY, GUENST, FREEMAN, HANBIDGE, MAYES, OTTEN, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, POWELL, DONAHUE, VENKAT, D. MILLER, HOHENSTEIN, HADDOCK, BOYD, DAVIDSON, PARKER, CERRATO, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, INGLIS, CURRY, CIRESI, WARREN, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, CEPHAS, BRENNAN, FLEMING

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 24 (Education) and 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in membership, contributions and benefits, providing for supplemental annuity commencing 2025; and, in benefits, providing for supplemental annuity commencing 2025.

Memo Subject

Providing a COLA to SERS and PSERS (formerly HB1416)

Generated 03/24/2025 07:10 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 411 Printer's Number 0985

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more