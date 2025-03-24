Submit Release
House Bill 209 Printer's Number 0157

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - House Bill 209

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BOROWSKI, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in ordinances, further providing for ordinances.

Memo Subject

Second Class Township Ordinance Effective Date

Actions

0157 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Jan. 17, 2025
Reported as committed, Feb. 5, 2025
First consideration, Feb. 5, 2025
Laid on the table, Feb. 5, 2025
Removed from table, March 24, 2025

Generated 03/24/2025 07:10 PM

