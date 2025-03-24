House Bill 209 Printer's Number 0157

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - House Bill 209 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BOROWSKI, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, GREEN Short Title An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in ordinances, further providing for ordinances. Memo Subject Second Class Township Ordinance Effective Date Actions 0157 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Jan. 17, 2025 Reported as committed, Feb. 5, 2025 First consideration, Feb. 5, 2025 Laid on the table, Feb. 5, 2025 Removed from table, March 24, 2025 Generated 03/24/2025 07:10 PM

