House Bill 209 Printer's Number 0157
PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - House Bill 209
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BOROWSKI, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in ordinances, further providing for ordinances.
Memo Subject
Second Class Township Ordinance Effective Date
Actions
|0157
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Jan. 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, Feb. 5, 2025
|First consideration, Feb. 5, 2025
|Laid on the table, Feb. 5, 2025
|Removed from table, March 24, 2025
Generated 03/24/2025 07:10 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.