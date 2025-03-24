House Bill 183 Printer's Number 0506

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Sponsors DAWKINS, BRENNAN, HARKINS, WAXMAN, PIELLI, ISAACSON, McNEILL, GIRAL, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, KHAN, OTTEN, MALAGARI, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, NEILSON, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, CIRESI, HOHENSTEIN, SCHLOSSBERG, DALEY, GREEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, MAYES

Short Title An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in liability and compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation.

Memo Subject Expanding Workers’ Compensation for Permanent Disfigurement

Generated 03/24/2025 07:10 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.