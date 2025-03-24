House Bill 697 Printer's Number 0989

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Sponsors BRIGGS, MADDEN, VENKAT, HANBIDGE, PIELLI, GIRAL, SCHMITT, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, MALAGARI, NEILSON, DONAHUE, KENYATTA, FREEMAN, CIRESI, GALLAGHER, DEASY, CERRATO, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG

Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in administrative organization, further providing for Pennsylvania State Police; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject Pennsylvania State Police Complement Increase

Generated 03/24/2025 07:10 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.