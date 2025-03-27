Hantec Markets Launches AI-Powered Trading Intelligence Tool in Collaboration with Acuity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hantec Markets is proud to announce the launch of InsightPro, an innovative trading intelligence tool for traders, developed in collaboration with Acuity Trading. The tool provides traders with real-time trends and AI-powered trading signals, enhancing their access to market insights.InsightPro offers traders an in-depth trading insights terminal, featuring trading signals, sentiment analysis, and detailed asset-level insights for the most popular assets amongst the trading community. With its intuitive interface, traders can execute trades with a single click directly from their client portal, to be able to capture the right opportunities when they strike.For those looking to integrate InsightPro’s intelligence into their trading platform, a specialised plugin enables users to receive signals directly into their trading platform. Moreover, traders can also access InsightPro’s trade ideas in real-time via email and Telegram.Nader Nurmohamed, COO of Hantec Markets, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the Hantec Markets trading experience. InsightPro, powered by Acuity Trading’s expertise, allows us to take a huge step in that direction by equipping our traders with cutting-edge and actionable tools that simplify market analysis and trade execution.”Raj Naik, CMO of Hantec Markets, added: “Trading success depends on having the right information at the right time. InsightPro brings that advantage to our clients, delivering high-impact signals and ideas in a format that is easy to act upon. With InsightPro, we’re not just providing data—we’re delivering a complete trading intelligence solution that is actionable, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into our clients' trading journey.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading: “Hantec Markets has implemented a best-in-class integration of Acuity’s trading signals and sentiment analysis, providing their clients with a seamless and intuitive experience. By embedding our AI-driven insights directly into their platform, Hantec is setting a new benchmark in trading intelligence, ensuring their traders have access to high-quality, real-time data that enhances decision-making and market engagement.”The launch of InsightPro underscores Hantec Markets’ commitment to providing cutting-edge tools that empower traders with the insights they need to make confident and informed decisions. To access the tool, traders need to simply open an account with Hantec Markets.About Hantec MarketsHantec Markets is a global multi-regulated trading broker, providing traders with access to forex, commodities, indices, and more. Backed by the award-winning Hantec Group, the broker focuses on building transparent and easy-to-access trading experiences for traders across the world.For media inquiries, please contact:marketing@hmarkets.comAbout AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.