U.S. Border Patrol - Miami Sector arrest seven illegal criminal alien offenders during one-day operation in Florida Keys

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – On March 21, 2025, Border Patrol agents from the Marathon, Florida Station with support from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and the Florida Department of Corrections arrested seven illegal aliens, each with an extensive criminal record. These arrests were part of a focused, multi-agency effort aimed at making the Florida Keys a safer place by removing dangerous criminals from local communities.

Some highlights from the arrests include:

Cuban national with prior conviction for elder abuse;

Cuban national with prior conviction for trafficking methamphetamine;

Cuban national with prior conviction for trafficking oxycodone; and

Guatemalan national with prior conviction for driving under the influence-causing serious injury to another.

In another operation earlier this month, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 illegal aliens in the Florida Keys, all previously convicted sex offenders. (10 Sex Offenders Arrested in Florida by U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the Miami Sector | U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“No longer will criminal illegal aliens hide in the shadows of bureaucracy. In the State of Florida, we have removed the dividing lines between local, state, and federal jurisdictions standing united as law enforcement officers to safeguard our communities and protect our nation from criminal illegal aliens. I am proud of our dedicated Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners, who are committed to public safety, and our border security mission,” said Jeffrey Dinise, Chief Patrol Agent, Miami Border Patrol Sector.

All illegal aliens arrested were processed and transferred to ICE custody, where they are currently detained pending removal from the United States.

The Miami Sector Border Patrol welcomes the assistance from the community. To report issues related to border security in Florida, contact 1-(877) 772-8146. Follow Miami Sector Border Patrol on social media platforms X, Instagram, and Facebook @USBPChiefMIP to learn more about how we ensure the safety of our nation in the State of Florida.