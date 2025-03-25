SAVI Controls and OliverIQ Announce Strategic Merger

SAVI iQ Better Together

SAVI iQ™ to Deliver an AI-Powered, Cloud-Based Automation and Support Platform to Usher in a New Era of Growth for Commercial Integrators and Service Providers

We're thrilled to join forces with Savi Controls. Together, we will create something greater than the sum of its parts, driving innovation and success for years to come.” — Will West, SAVI iQ CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAVI Controls and OliverIQ, pioneers in commercial AV and intelligent home technology, have announced a strategic merger. The newly formed company will operate as SAVI iQ and will deliver the first AI-driven, cloud-based automation and support platform for commercial and residential markets, engineered to accelerate growth for integrators and service providers.Before the merger, SAVI Controls revolutionized the commercial AV industry with a dramatically simplified, easy to program, all-in-one solution that’s powerful enough to transform any commercial space into an extraordinary one. OliverIQ has developed an AI-powered intelligent home as a service platform engineered for service providers. The newly unified company plans to bolster its product line with AI-powered cloud services for commercial projects from bars, restaurants, and casinos to massive sports stadiums. ISPs and security partners can now extend services beyond residential subscribers to commercial customers.SAVI iQ delivers an AI-driven automation platform built to scale, with always-on remote management as a service built-in, enabling partners to remotely control, monitor, update, and troubleshoot projects from anywhere. This simplifies programming and installation while increasing profitability for integrators and service providers. “We are thrilled to join forces with SAVI Controls,” said Will West, CEO of SAVI iQ. “Thousands of dealers have built successful businesses with high-end solutions, serving just a fraction of the market. SAVI iQ changes that by delivering cutting-edge intelligent automation and affordable support for the great majority of homeowners seeking an automated lifestyle. Our technology also empowers thousands of businesses to operate more efficiently and provide better customer experiences."Key to this transformation is Ollie, an intelligent automation agent that recognizes patterns, optimizes performance, and proactively resolves potential issues. By reducing support calls, Ollie enables dealers and commercial integrators, Telcos and ISPs, builders, and security providers to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences while minimizing costs. “Our solution harnesses AI and intuitive voice controls enabling our partners to scale operations and unlock recurring revenue opportunities,” said John Dorsey, President of SAVI iQ. “The cost of commercial AV systems and system design have been prohibitively high and overly complicated for decades. Together we are providing clients with the most advanced solutions and a recurring revenue service model that transforms their bottom line.”SAVI iQ is more than a platform – it's a business accelerator.SAVI iQ provides the technology and tools needed to compete, scale, and thrive in a changing market. Its cloud-based, AI-driven automation and support platform anticipates needs and provides actionable insights. Featuring a full suite of commercial AV and automation hardware, including control, audio and video distribution, digital signage, lighting, and user-friendly control interfaces, SAVI iQ delivers a seamless, scalable solution for businesses of any size. Customers can scale their businesses without the need for additional technicians or programming. The built-in support-as-a-service model simplifies project replications, redefining profitability and efficiency. Commercial integrators can cut costs and maximize recurring revenue with no-code programming and cloud-based remote management at a single venue or a national rollout. MDU’s can attract tech-savvy buyers with futureproof, scalable intelligent home solutions that enhance property value and reduce service complexity.SAVI iQ’s platform is available to large service providers and distribution partners under the service provider’s brand. While smart home devices have become increasingly interconnected, many users have struggled with setup, integration, and troubleshooting. With SAVI iQ, ISPs can increase customer loyalty, reduce churn, and move beyond commoditization by offering AI-driven intelligent home solutions with long-needed support built-in. Now, those solutions are available to residential and commercial subscribers.Experience the new SAVI iQ first-hand during InfoComm at the Orange County Convention Center, June 11-13, 2025. To learn more or to become a SAVI iQ partner, please visit www.saviiq.com About SAVI iQSAVI iQ delivers full-scale AV control and automation solutions through its AI-driven, cloud-based platform, revolutionizing commercial and residential spaces. By simplifying programming and installation, SAVI iQ helps integrators and service providers scale effortlessly and boost profitability. At the heart of the platform is Ollie, an intelligent automation agent designed to optimize performance, reduce support complexity, and unlock new revenue streams. The company offers a comprehensive commercial lineup featuring control and automation hardware, professional audio systems, displays, video distribution, digital signage, lighting solutions, cameras, thermostats, networking gear, and more. With a steadfast commitment to customer-focused design and built-in support-as-a-service, SAVI iQ is redefining automation at scale. Learn more at Saviiq.com.

