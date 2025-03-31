Renowned Physicist Dr. Young Suh Kim Honored By Close Up Radio in the Field of Science

Close Up Radio honors one of our most respected guests, Dr. Young Suh Kim

BELTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science has brought us many new discoveries. Just as important as these discoveries are the scientists behind them. One special physicist in the academic arena desires to excel beyond all other physicists. More amazing is that he overcame many hardships to be the success that he is today. This is the incredible story of respected physicist Dr. Young Suh Kim.

Dr. Kim was born in a farming-and-fishing village known as Sorae in Korea. “Korea at the time was very underdeveloped,” recalls Dr. Kim. While growing up during his early years, Dr. Kim endured the occupation of Imperialist Japan. By 1945, Imperialist Japan was driven out of Korea, yet a new threat loomed on the horizon. The village of Sorae, also happened to be in the northern part of Korea, which became under Soviet control in 1945. Ultimately, Dr. Kim and his family moved to Seoul in 1946, before the North Korean regime was established in 1948. Dr. Kim spent his teenage years in Seoul and completed his high school education in 1954.

In September of 1954, Dr. Kim came to the United States to become a freshman at the Carnegie Institute of Technology, which is now Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While studying physics there, he heard about many famous people in the United States including Albert Einstein, who was based at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.

"I went to Princeton University in 1958 to pursue graduate work in physics, and to also meet Albert Einstein,” recalls Dr. Kim, “even though Einstein died in 1955.” Princeton was this strong thanks to Einstein. Dr. Kim wrote his PhD thesis under the supervision of a younger professor named Sam Treiman, and he got his PhD degree in 1961. Dr. Kim was asked to stay at Princeton as a post-doctoral fellow for one year until 1962. While at Princeton, Eugene Paul Wigner (Nobel 1963) was totally isolated from the rest of the physics department.

In 1962, Dr. Kim became an assistant professor of physics at the University of Maryland. While struggling to establish himself, Princeton found a young genius named Roger Dashen in 1965. Dashen was a fresh PhD from the California Institute of Technology, and he became appointed as a full professor at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton (Einstein's Institute). With his Herod Complex (while I am the genius, who else could be a genius?), Dr. Kim published a paper telling Dashen's key paper is wrong.

However, the reaction from American physicists was "Dashen is a genius, but Kim is only a Korean. Send him back to Korea." Dr. Kim thus went to his old Princeton professor for help, but his reaction was even worse. "Never come to Princeton again." However, the University of Maryland looked at Dr. Kim's case carefully, and he was promoted to an associate professor with permanent tenure in 1968. After all of this, Dr. Kim says, "The United States has been very nice to me, and this was possible only in the United States."

After his disappointment with Princeton, Dr. Kim concluded that the Princeton people could not understand Wigner's papers because they did not have enough brain power to resolve Dashen's case. After realizing this, Dr. Kim concentrated his effort on Wigner's mathematical paper published in 1939.

After 20 years (1966-1986) of continuous research, Dr. Kim found out Wigner's 1939 mathematical paper is applicable to internal space-time structure of the particles. When Einstein formulated his theory of relativity in 1905, all the particles were point particles. Later, particles, such as the hydrogen atom or the proton, are found to have very rich internal structures. Wigner's 1939 paper allows us to extend Einstein’s theory of relativity to the insides of those particles.

In 1987, Dr. Kim went to Princeton to tell Wigner his research results based on his 1939 paper. Wigner became very happy because his paper gives his position in Einstein's genealogy. Since Dr. Kim published seven papers with him, he became known as Wigner's youngest student. Life was not easy for Dr. Kim, but he is very happy with his Einstein-Wigner-Kim genealogy of Princeton.

After retiring from teaching duties in 2007, Dr. Kim became a Professor of Physics Emeritus at the University of Maryland. As a result, he retired from his teaching duties, and he has been focusing his full-time on research. Dr. Kim was able to write several books and many articles. Most notably, he desires to expand upon the theories of Albert Einstein. Much of Dr. Kim’s work was influenced by Professor Eugene Paul Wigner of Princeton University (1902-95, Nobel 1963). Dr. Kim met Professor Wigner while he was a graduate student and a post-doc at Princeton (1958-62).

In 1939, Wigner published a paper containing a mathematical formalism applicable to the internal space-time structure of particles moving with relativistic speeds. However, those relativistic particles were not observable until the high-energy accelerators started producing fast-moving particles after 1950. Dr. Kim noted that Wigner's mathematical formulas are applicable to the internal space-time structure of those fast-moving particles. In other words, Dr. Kim used Wigner's mathematics to extend Einstein's theory of relativity (with E = mc2) to the inner world of particles moving in Einstein's relativistic world.

Other physicists that Dr. Kim has respected include Murray Gelman, Richard Feynman, and Paul Dirac. According to Dr. Kim, Murray Gelman’s explanation of quantum mechanics by using the Quark Model. Reichard Feynman, on the other hand, used the Parton Model. Paul Dirac visited the University of Maryland in 1962. Paul Dirac was a physicist and mathematician who explained his theories using poetry. Dr. Kim translated his work into pictures – “cartoons” as Dr. Kim clarifies.

“I believe in what I believe in,” concludes Dr. Kim. “I endured a lot of hardship in delays in promotion and I succeeded. That is what I am proud of.”

Close Up Radio featured Dr. Young Suh Kim in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 18th, 2023 at 2pm Eastern

For more information, please visit https://ysfine.com/

