Razny Jewelers Gears Up to Host Hundreds at 10th Annual Wedding Band Weekend Event, March 28-30

ADDISON, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Razny Jewelers , Chicago’s top family-owned and operated jeweler for nearly 75 years, will welcome hundreds this weekend at its 10th annual Wedding Band Weekend event, March 28-30, featuring special pricing on the most extensive collection of anniversary and wedding bands.The event runs Friday through Sunday, March 28-30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Addison and Oak Street locations, and Friday and Saturday, March 28-29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Highland Park and Hinsdale locations."For a decade, our Wedding Band Weekend has become the can't-miss event for couples throughout Chicagoland searching for that perfect symbol of their commitment," said Ingrid Razny, second-generation jeweler and Razny Jewelers owner. "We transform our four locations into ultimate wedding band destinations, offering couples special pricing on our premium collections and an unforgettable experience they won't find anywhere else.”Whether newly engaged, celebrating years together or searching for the perfect milestone gift, Razny Jewelers' Wedding Band Weekend is the destination event not to be missed. Guests will discover an extensive collection of high-quality diamond, gold, platinum, gemstone and custom rings crafted for men and women. The showrooms feature an impressive selection of ring shapes, from classic round and oval to sophisticated emerald, Asscher, marquise, east-west, mixed-shape designs and more.Couples can explore diverse styling options, including eternity bands, channel set bands, perfectly contoured pieces, classic plain bands and contemporary stretch and bezel settings.This exclusive event also brings together an exceptional lineup from top bridal designers, including Forever by Razny, Noam Carver, Mémoire, Sethi Couture, Crown, Vibhor, Kwiat, Mars and many more prestigious names in fine jewelry.Guests can book a personalized one-hour appointment at razny.com/wbw2025 . To preview selections, go to www.Razny.com or visit Razny Jewelers in Chicago, Addison, Highland Park or Hinsdale. Follow @RaznyJewelers on Instagram for jewelry styling ideas.About Razny JewelersFor nearly 75 years, the Razny family immigrated to America with a suitcase and the vision of building a jewelry legacy they could pass on to their children. Today, Razny Jewelers has remained owned and run by the Razny family, a testament to its commitment to family values and tradition. In addition to serving as the only Patek Philippe jeweler in Illinois, Razny Jewelers is a leading source of natural diamonds, fine jewelry and Swiss timepieces. Razny Jewelers has an unmatched reputation for providing five-star service and treating each client like a guest in their home. Learn more by visiting Razny.com, following @RaznyJewelers on Facebook and Instagram or visiting LinkedIn.

