Evotix, an SAI360 Company, Introduces New AI Capabilities to Boost Enterprise Performance
Evotix’s latest EHS&S software enhancements integrate AI, improve data management, offer new risk assessments and an advanced chemical management module.
By incorporating AI and enhancing our critical modules, we provide customers with the tools they need to improve safety outcomes, increase operational efficiency and meet regulatory compliance.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Evotix, an SAI360 Company, the world-leading environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software company for mid-size and enterprise markets, launched several significant product updates designed to enhance user experience and drive better EHS&S outcomes in the workplace.
— Josh White, Evotix’s senior director of product management
"We are committed to advancing EHS&S management through innovative technology," said Josh White, Evotix’s senior director of product management. "By incorporating AI capabilities and enhancing several of our critical modules, we are providing our customers with the tools they need to make informed decisions, improve safety outcomes, increase operational efficiency and meet regulatory compliance."
Evotix’s product enhancements include:
Innovative AI Abilities: Evotix AI effortlessly blends large language models and artificial intelligence into its technology architecture, successfully transforming EHS&S management and providing a more personalized experience to each customer. The AI Suggestion Assistant incorporates AI features such as real-time smart suggestions, empowering users to make informed health and safety decisions with accuracy and efficiency. The AI Suggestion Assistant is fully configurable, allowing organizations to create suggestions for their requirements.
Comprehensive Chemical Management Solution: Evotix’s updated Chemical Management module supports regulatory compliance and safe working practices by providing a single control point for all chemical-related activities, which allows organizations to centrally track complex chemical management processes. Capabilities include a central chemical register, inventory control, pollution prevention analysis and mobile access to chemical information.
New Journey Planner Module: Journey Planner is designed to manage the planning, risk assessment and approvals for travel to remote or high-risk regions. It centralizes all processes, ensuring comprehensive risk management and streamlined travel approvals. It includes digital mobile check-ins, alert processes and a centralized location for all journey-related information.
Updates to Ergonomic Assessments: Evotix now has RULA, REBA and RLE in the lineup of pre-configured risk assessment methods in its Ergonomic Assessments module. These updates provide users with standardized and reliable methods for conducting ergonomic evaluations.
Enhanced Emissions and Metric Management - Evotix’s ESG management capabilities enable organizations to accurately track and report their environmental impact. Key enhancements include a centralized data entry portal, improved deviation checks and rigorous threshold exceedance tracking, leading to more actionable insights through enhanced data management. These updates address existing challenges, ensuring more reliable and effective environmental reporting.
UI Update with Fresh Evotix Branding: In line with its updated visual brand identity and digital presence, Evotix has updated its software’s user interface, including a modernized icon for the Roam app. These updates elevate the visual appeal and improve user navigation and experience.
For more information about these updates and how Evotix can help your organization, visit www.Evotix.com or contact us at info@evotix.com. For the latest news about Evotix or EHS&S best practices, go to www.Evotix.com or listen to the podcast, “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety.”
About Evotix
Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software company for mid-size and enterprise markets, is a highly configurable platform featuring extensive functionality to help organizations create a safer, smarter and more sustainable workplace. Whether looking to streamline EHS activities or expand sustainability and ESG reporting capabilities, Evotix’s solution fully adapts to an organization’s current and evolving needs. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 700 clients worldwide across industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, transportation and logistics, warehousing, local authority/housing, healthcare, education, mining and metals and energy and utilities. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library.
