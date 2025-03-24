RE: St. Albans Barracks/Missing Juvenile- UPDATE
*****UPDATE*****
Trenton has been successfully located and is safe.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE:25A2001980
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/22/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: 79 Fisher Dr, Fairfield VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Trenton Bouchard- Age 15
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Trenton Bouchard (15) who was last seen on 03/22/2025 around 2130 hours at the residence of 79 Fisher Dr in Fairfield. Bouchard is believed to be in the Franklin/Grand Isle area and there are no indicators that Bouchard is in danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
