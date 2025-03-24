Submit Release
RE: St. Albans Barracks/Missing Juvenile- UPDATE

*****UPDATE*****

 

Trenton has been successfully located and is safe.

 

From: Hartman, Charlotte via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, March 23, 2025 12:53 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks/Missing Juvenile

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE:25A2001980

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                             

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/22/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 79 Fisher Dr, Fairfield VT

 

MISSING JUVENILE: Trenton Bouchard- Age 15

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Trenton Bouchard (15) who was last seen on 03/22/2025 around 2130 hours at the residence of 79 Fisher Dr in Fairfield. Bouchard is believed to be in the Franklin/Grand Isle area and there are no indicators that Bouchard is in danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.

 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

