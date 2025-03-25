Springboard Enterprises Announces 2025 Women’s Health Accelerator Program Cohort

2025 Women's Health Accelerator Cohort

Springboard’s Women’s Health Accelerator Program serves as a collective voice to drive women’s health innovation, investment and research.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises, the world-leading accelerator in advancing women-led innovation, is proud to announce its 2025 Women’s Health Accelerator Cohort . This year’s group includes 12 innovative companies led by women entrepreneurs working across the women’s health landscape, from reproductive health and wellness to digital therapeutics and medical technology.The Women’s Health Accelerator is a curated program designed for women-led companies at the forefront of health innovation. Through high-impact workshops, personalized mentorship, and a powerful community of experts and alumnae, the program helps founders refine their business models, form strategic partnerships, and access growth capital.“Women’s health has long been underrepresented in research, funding, and innovation. Our accelerator exists to change that. By providing tailored guidance, strategic connections, and a powerful community, we’re giving these entrepreneurs the support they need to deliver better health outcomes for everyone.”-Julie Silverstein - Acting CEO, Springboard EnterprisesThis year’s cohort will also benefit from the support of the 2025 Women’s Health Council , a cross-sector group of accomplished leaders providing guidance, insight, and strategic support. Together, the cohort and council represent a growing movement to close the gender gap in health innovation and research.The companies selected for the 2025 cohort are:·Andrea Cubitt – CEO at Dionysus Digital Health, Inc.·Andrea Ippolito – Founder & CEO at SimpliFed·Carolyn Wheeler – CEO, Chairman & Founder at Vella Bioscience·Caitlyn Krebs – Co-Founder & CEO at Nalu Bio·Courtney Williams – Co-Founder & CEO at Emagine Solutions Technology·Karny Ilan – Co-Founder & CEO at Feminai·Lara Zibners – Co-Founder at Calla Lily Clinical Care·Lisa Kinsella – Founder & CEO at LUWI·Mitchella Gilbert – CEO at Oya Femtech Apparel·Shailja Dixit – CEO at Curio Digital Therapeutics·Stacie McEntyre – CEO & Member Board of Directors at Couplet Care·Wendy Strgar – Founder & CEO at Vaginal Biome Science2025 Cohort Observer Companies:·Beverly Hinds – Founder & CEO at HerScripts·Imen Clark – Founder & CEO at Prickly Pear HealthRead more about the participating companies here. About Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 930+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $61B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 28 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. www.sb.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.