Century Group Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Staffing and Recruitment

Century Group team photo at internal company event.

Empowering companies with top-tier talent for more than three decades.

This milestone is a testament to the trust our clients and candidates have placed in us, as well as the dedication and expertise of our incredible team.” — Ron Proul, CEO

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When founders Harry Boxer and Don Yaeger officially opened Century Group ’s doors in 1990, the boutique staffing and recruiting firm had a single location on Century Boulevard with only a handful of talented recruiters on staff. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary year, the distinguished company has built a reputation for being at the forefront of its industry — helping both organizations and professionals thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape.“For 35 years, we have remained committed to delivering exceptional talent solutions to businesses industry-wide,” said Ron Proul, CEO of Century Group. “This milestone is a testament to the trust our clients and candidates have placed in us, as well as the dedication and expertise of our incredible team.”Over the past three and a half decades, Century Group’s team of experts has kept its finger on the pulse of all things hiring, working to stay ahead of industry trends to successfully employ innovative solutions that address clients’ unique needs and challenges.Key company achievements include:• Deploying $50 million in human capital each year and executing more than 30,000 recruiting and staffing engagements.• Expanding services across six offices in southern and northern California and Colorado.• Leveraging cutting-edge technology and its recruiters’ industry know-how to enhance the recruitment experience for candidate and clients, alike.• Earning numerous industry accolades for client satisfaction and a dynamic company culture, including Fastest Growing Private Companies, Top Retained Executive Search Firm and Los Angeles’ Best Places to Work.As Century Group celebrates this impressive accomplishment, the company remains focused on the future. With technological advancements and the workplace environment constantly shifting, Century Group continues to refine its strategies to help companies navigate an increasingly competitive hiring market.In January 2025, the staffing and recruiting firm launched a human resources practice to its growing list of specialties — illustrating Century Group’s mission to better serve its clients in building strong, future-ready teams.“We’re excited for what’s ahead,” Proul added. “Century Group will continue to innovate and adapt, ensuring we provide the best service to meet the needs of our clients and candidates for years to come.”Century Group extends its deepest gratitude to its employees, clients, candidates and consultants who have contributed to its success over the past 35 years. For more information about Century Group and its services, visit www.century-group.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.