The Orange County CFO Forum Unites Area Finance Leaders

The 2025 Orange County CFO Forum panel featured insights from Kris Sennesael, Sandra Beaver, Mike Feher, and moderator, Kim Boren.

Industry leaders gathered to discuss artificial intelligence and its impact on the local finance and accounting community.

This event provided an invaluable opportunity for professionals to grow their networks and share knowledge on an area that has the potential to transform the sector.” — Barnaby Wang, Managing Director at Century Group

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Orange County CFO Forum returned for its fourth year with a resounding bang on Feb. 20 at Costa Mesa's Water Grill — bringing together more than 40 leading CFOs in the community. Hosted by Century Group and sponsored by Marsh McLennan, this special event provides accounting and finance leaders with an opportunity to gather and discuss the latest trends that are impacting the industry."We are thrilled to be back with such a wonderful group of esteemed finance leaders in Orange County," said Sr. Client Manager at Mercer Janet Vreeland, a business of Marsh McLennan. "It's such a wonderful place to live and a wonderful place to do business."The intimate evening fostered meaningful connections, insightful discussion and a deeper understanding of the buzzword continuing to take the workplace by storm: AI. Along with a lively reception and dinner, the Orange County CFO Forum centered around this timely topic with a CFO-led panel made up of some of the brightest voices and award-winning professionals helping lead area businesses today.From sharing how they're leveraging AI tools in their day-to-day operations to addressing the challenges of implementation and security, attendees listened to the different ways businesses varying in size and industry are approaching artificial intelligence and its expected influence on the profession.The evening concluded with an engaging Q&A and additional space for guests to debate strategies and shifts currently impacting their work — highlighting the importance of collaboration in navigating the future of the field."We were pleased to see such an enthusiastic response from so many finance leaders," said Barnaby Wang, Managing Director at Century Group. "This event provided an invaluable opportunity for professionals to grow their networks and share knowledge on an area that has the potential to transform the sector."Century Group looks forward to hosting future events that strengthen and support the businesses and people it serves. To stay updated on upcoming events or resources, visit www.century-group.com About Century GroupNow celebrating its 35th anniversary year, Century Group is dedicated to connecting top-tier finance, accounting and human resources professionals with leading companies. With a deep understanding of industry trends and a commitment to excellence, Century Group continues to be a trusted partner in staffing and recruitment throughout the west coast.

