Perla Lichi, The Décor Diva: This Hot New Interior Design TV Show is Coming Soon

Perla Lichi, between scenes. The Decor Diva: Perla Lichi The Decor Diva Logo: Medusa image with furniture in her hair.

Fabulous Sponsorship Opportunity for Luxury Home Furnishing Brands

“I love a challenge. The bigger the challenge, the better the design project will be.” — Perla Lichi, ASID

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury residential interior design specialist Perla Lichi announces that her new TV show “Perla Lichi The Décor Diva” is now in production and soon to be released by the Dining Empire network on YouTubeTV, Verizon, Peacock, Comcast and many other major cable stations, with an estimated audience reach of more than 436 million homes.Perla has always believed that the more she shares about interior design, the more people will realize that good design enhances and improves personal lifestyles while increasing real estate values. She loves sharing design solutions . “I love a challenge,” says Lichi. “The bigger the challenge the better the design project will be.”The show is an offshoot of her weekly syndicated newspaper column “The Décor Diva” that gave pithy answers to readers’ interior design questions in The Palm Beach Post, The Naples Daily News, The San Juan Star, and more, in the early ‘90s. The show, which is in the Lifestyle, Design and Travel genre, will have world-wide filming locations since Lichi loves to travel and has designed luxury homes on many continents.The show will be packed full of interior design tips and ideas as Perla tours some of her recent projects. The first episode begins in her Pompano Beach design studio, collaborating with her staff on a specific design solution. The episode features homes in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Perla touches on how to deal with low ceilings in older homes, furniture placement in open floor plans, using mirrors effectively, how to camouflage air vents, creating feature walls, client’s own art placement, and more. The tips and information come to life as Perla explains how she solved real problems in real clients’ homes.But it’s not just about the designs—it's about the journey. Perla’s effervescent presence turns every consultation into a lively adventure, filled with laughter, unexpected twists, and jaw-dropping reveals. Whether she’s hunting for the perfect chandelier, pushing clients out of their comfort zones, or sharing heartfelt moments about her four-decades-long career, Perla Lichi: The Decor Diva, is more than a design show—it’s an invitation to embrace beauty, creativity, and the power of a well-designed life.The target audience for “Perla Lichi: The Décor Diva” TV show is 65% female, 35% male, ages 25-65+. Marketing opportunities including Product Placement, Premium Product Placement, and Featured Project, range from $9,995 to $24,995.About Dining EmpireDining Empire is a leading foodie and travel network dedicated to celebrating culture, cuisine, and empowerment through engaging TV shows and digital content. Its flagship series, Dining Divas and Destination Divas, spotlight influential women and culinary adventures across the globe.The “Dining Divas” TV show is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran, also known as the “Spicy Diva.” The show has expanded Dining Divas in Texas, California, and New York, with more states being added. In 2023 the Dining Divas franchise launched a new series, “Destination Divas,” to air on the Travel Channel in 2024. Now they are expanding to include Real Estate and Interior Design in this new series featuring Perla Lichi. Contact https://www.diningempire.com/en (954) 865-7813About Perla LichiPerla Lichi Design has been providing turnkey luxury interior design services for clients around the world for more than 40 years. Versatile in many styles, Perla’s portfolio https://www.perlalichi.com/portfolio features luxury residential design projects including penthouses, mansions, mega-mansions, and palaces. With her newest commission, she adds castles (The Castle of Wellington, Florida) to her rich interior design portfolio.Perla Lichi, ASID, is a Florida licensed (FL LIC. 1727) high-end interior designer, with an office/showroom at 2101 NW 33rd Street, Suite 300A in Pompano Beach, FL. In addition to her residential work, Perla Lichi also designs light commercial and sacred spaces, including the Chabad of Parkland and West Boca, and soon the 777 Moshiach Center in Lauderhill. An honors graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Lichi has designed hundreds of residences in South Florida and many other states. In 2005, she expanded internationally to design more than more than 20 ultra high-end luxury residential projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Russia, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Guyana. Over her career, she has received more than 600 awards and accolades and published seven hard-cover coffee table books that are collected by her many followers. https://www.perlalichi.com (954) 726-0899 ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.